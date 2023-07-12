^

In-form Lim cops twin titles in PPS netfest

Philstar.com
July 12, 2023 | 3:22pm
In-form Lim cops twin titles in PPS netfest
Benedict Lim (second from left) and Marlyn Mesiona show their trophies as they pose with councilor Ralph Lim (left) and Mayor Angel Yap.

MANILA, Philippines – Benedict Lim leveled up from a previous feat as he captured two titles on home turf while Marlyn Mesiona posted a win and a runner-up finish in the PPP-PEPP national junior tennis championships at the Lala and MCL courts in Lanao del Norte last Tuesday.

The top-ranked Lim, 14, crushed Pete Bandala, 6-2, 6-2, in the finals to stamp his class in his age-group category that saw him yield just seven games in four matches then as second seed in 16-U play, he repelled No. 1 and doubles partner Kale Villamar, 6-3, 5-7, 10-6, to complete the twinkill after topping the 14-U and finishing runner-up in 16-U in the Tubod stop, also in Lanao del Norte, of the circuit two weeks ago.

Mesiona, on the other hand, battled back from a set down to repulse Bato, Leyte’s Kate Imalay, 2-6, 6-1, 10-8, in the girls’ 16-U finals but the Sindangan, Zambo del Norte campaigner failed to match Lim’s two-title feat after yielding to Imalay, 6-2, 6-1, in the 14-U championship of the Group 2 tournament sponsored by Lala, Lanao del Norte Mayor Angel Yap and Vice Mayor Cesar Yap.

Other winners in the event which served as part of the country’s longest-talent search put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro were Villamar from Kapatagan, Lanao del Norte, Muhammad Sarip from MSU, Marawi City, Yuree Madrona and Vienna Cagas, both from Oroquieta City, and local bet Anna Ragpala.

Villamar took the 1-U plum with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Aljun Tizon; Sarip shocked top seed Vincent Aguilar, 6-0, 6-3, in boys’ 12-U; Madrona smothered Jacob Buhat, 4-0, 4-0, for the 10-unisex title; Cagas held off Gabrielle Bulado, 7-5, 6-2, for the girls’ 12-U diadem; and Ragpala stunned No. 1 Sanschena Francisco, 6-3, 7-5, for the girls’ 18-U trophy.

Lim actually came away with three titles as he teamed up with Villamar to beat James Yasores and Dave Sardual for the 18-U doubles plum, while Imalay and Francisco took the girls’ trophy over Ragpala and Cathlene Villondo.

Siblings Jacon and Romuel Buhat lifted the 10-unisex crown as they turned back Duma Boloto and Madrona, while Deem Lanticse and Vincent Nadal defeated Aguilar and Nathan Cortes for the boys’ 14-U title and Giann Bulado and Mesional bested Christine Retiza and Hannah Catedrilla for the girls’ 14-U diadem.

Meanwhile, action shifts to Biñan, Laguna for the Rep. Lenlen Alonte-Naguiat national juniors and legends tournament on July 19-23 at the Brent Tennis Courts while the Mayor Eric Olivarez National Juniors will be played on July 25-29 at the Olivarez Sports Center in Sucat, Parañaque.

For listup and details, contact tournament organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

