^

Sports

Gilas youth speeds up SEABA U16 tilt preparation

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
July 11, 2023 | 4:59pm
Gilas youth speeds up SEABA U16 tilt preparation

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas youth is leaving no stone unturned in a rushed preparation for the SEABA U16 Championship on July 17-19 in Indonesia serving as the new gateway to the FIBA U16 Asian Championship in September in Qatar.

Made aware of the needed qualifier through a memo only last month, the Nationals raced against time in assembling their roster but are now looking good in their build-up for a mission of advancing to the regional tilt.

Gilas boys, under the tutelage of Josh Reyes, are currently in the thick of its training camp at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna featuring 18 players from almost 100 aspirants.

“I’m pretty confident that the guys will be ready. It’s good na nag-start kami early but yun nga, minadali to be game-ready. We expedite the learning curve,” said Reyes. “Majority of these guys come from really good programs and coached by really good coaches. That’s why they’re at the level they’re at now with their age.”

NBA Academy Asia standouts Kieffer Alas, son of seasoned coach Louie and brother of NLEX ace Kevin, along with Irus Chua headline the 18-man Gilas cast sharpening their claws in Laguna. 

Other players in the camp are Champ Arejola, Kurt Velasquez, CJ Amos, Bon Daja, Paul Diao, Edryn Morales, Gian Gomez, Brian Hachuela, Elijah Williams, Ben Jimenez, Daniel Sta. Maria, Joaqui Ludivice, Ethan Kaw, Jheremy Godoy, Ziv Espinas and Jaime Gomez de Liano.

This year’s Gilas youth edition is far different from the previous ones, especially the towering and golden batch of Kai Sotto and AJ Edu that clinched multiple World Cup appearances.

But Reyes sees something from the equally valiant Filipino teens.

“We talked about our national hero, Jose Rizal, while here in Calamba. Talking about Rizal gave them a good sense of what they’re fighting for. We’re focusing on what it means to put on the Gilas Pilipinas jersey,” he said ahead of their departure this weekend.

Upon landing in Jakarta, Gilas is out to show that fight with a goal of winning it all against the host Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia to dodge any complications.

“We need to win to qualify. It’s hard because the format is three games and that’s it. So, there's no playoffs. You have to win every game to qualify. The expectation is to win every game,” Reyes vowed.

GILAS YOUTH

GILAS YOUTH TEAM

SEABA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Gilas back home

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas arrived home last night from a 17-day training trip in Estonia and Lithuania with a ton of lessons learned playing in six tune-ups. But the biggest lesson was making sure every player is ready to...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas improving by the day

Gilas improving by the day

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes expressed satisfaction with the progress the Nationals have made in their 16-day European...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas rolls past young Lithuanians

Gilas rolls past young Lithuanians

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
Ten-man Gilas Pilipinas shifted to high gear in the second half to romp past Lithuania’s World University Games-bound...
Sports
fbtw
PNP forges championship showdown vs Senate in UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off

PNP forges championship showdown vs Senate in UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off

1 day ago
The Philippine National Police (PNP) Responders arranged a one-game title clash with the Senate Sentinels after downing the...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-NBA star and Team USA exec Grant Hill hails Filipino fans, pumped for FIBA World Cup

Ex-NBA star and Team USA exec Grant Hill hails Filipino fans, pumped for FIBA World Cup

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Team USA managing director Grant Hill had much to say about playing in the Philippines as the country hosts the Americans’...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MPBL: San Juan, Muntinlupa, Marikina post victories

MPBL: San Juan, Muntinlupa, Marikina post victories

5 hours ago
San Juan, Muntinlupa and Marikina trod separate paths toward victories in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League)...
Sports
fbtw
Fan chants fall on deaf ears as Kai Sotto benched anew

Fan chants fall on deaf ears as Kai Sotto benched anew

By Alder Almo | 5 hours ago
Kai Sotto logged his second straight DNP-coach’s decision that left millions of Filipino fans — including a good...
Sports
fbtw
Genesis drives golf forward with audacious sponsorship commitments

Genesis drives golf forward with audacious sponsorship commitments

By Corey Yoshimura | 6 hours ago
As the noun implies, genesis signifies creation, and it is befitting that a brand named Genesis has become the driving force...
Sports
fbtw
Sibol waltzes in IESF Asian Qualifiers opener

Sibol waltzes in IESF Asian Qualifiers opener

By Michelle Lojo | 7 hours ago
The country's esports team, Sibol, breezed through the International Esports Federation's (IESF) World Esports Championship...
Sports
fbtw
PGA Barbasol Championship to be shown live in Philippines

PGA Barbasol Championship to be shown live in Philippines

By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
The Barbasol Championship is a PGA Tour event played in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with