Sibol waltzes in IESF Asian Qualifiers opener

MANILA, Philippines —The country's esports team, Sibol, breezed through the International Esports Federation's (IESF) World Esports Championship (WEC) Asian qualifiers for both Mobile Legends Bang Bang and Dota2. Both qualifiers are currently taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Mobile Legends squad currently leads Group B after sweeping Bangladesh and Kazakhstan, 2-0, to secure its spot in the playoffs. It had been smooth sailing for the Southeast Asian Games gold medalists as all their matches ended in just under 14 minutes.

Though already in the playoffs, the team will still take on home bet Saudi Arabia to finish the group stages.

Meanwhile, the Dota2 team also had a winning start, thwarting Kyrgyzstan in the best-of-one group stage clash. The team was also supposed to face India but due to a technical issue, the game was postponed to today, June 11, at 3 p.m. (Manila time). The Filipino squad will also face Mongolia in hopes of leading Group B and proceeding to the playoffs.

The IESF Asian qualifiers will end their group stages today with Sibol’s Mobile Legends taking on Saudi Arabia at 8:45 p.m. (Manila time), while Sibol’s Dota2 team will clash with India at 3 p.m. and Mongolia at 12:20 a.m.

