^

Sports

Sibol waltzes in IESF Asian Qualifiers opener

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
July 11, 2023 | 10:17am
Sibol waltzes in IESF Asian Qualifiers opener

MANILA, Philippines —The country's esports team, Sibol, breezed through the International Esports Federation's (IESF) World Esports Championship (WEC) Asian qualifiers for both Mobile Legends Bang Bang and Dota2. Both qualifiers are currently taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Mobile Legends squad currently leads Group B after sweeping Bangladesh and Kazakhstan, 2-0, to secure its spot in the playoffs. It had been smooth sailing for the Southeast Asian Games gold medalists as all their matches ended in just under 14 minutes. 

Though already in the playoffs, the team will still take on home bet Saudi Arabia to finish the group stages.

Meanwhile, the Dota2 team also had a winning start, thwarting Kyrgyzstan in the best-of-one group stage clash. The team was also supposed to face India but due to a technical issue, the game was postponed to today, June 11, at 3 p.m. (Manila time). The Filipino squad will also face Mongolia in hopes of leading Group B and proceeding to the playoffs.

The IESF Asian qualifiers will end their group stages today with Sibol’s Mobile Legends taking on Saudi Arabia at 8:45 p.m. (Manila time), while Sibol’s Dota2 team will clash with India at 3 p.m. and Mongolia at 12:20 a.m.
 

ESPORTS

GAMING

SIBOL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Gilas back home

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas arrived home last night from a 17-day training trip in Estonia and Lithuania with a ton of lessons learned playing in six tune-ups. But the biggest lesson was making sure every player is ready to...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas rolls past young Lithuanians

Gilas rolls past young Lithuanians

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
Ten-man Gilas Pilipinas shifted to high gear in the second half to romp past Lithuania’s World University Games-bound...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas improving by the day

Gilas improving by the day

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes expressed satisfaction with the progress the Nationals have made in their 16-day European...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-NBA star and Team USA exec Grant Hill hails Filipino fans, pumped for FIBA World Cup

Ex-NBA star and Team USA exec Grant Hill hails Filipino fans, pumped for FIBA World Cup

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Team USA managing director Grant Hill had much to say about playing in the Philippines as the country hosts the Americans’...
Sports
fbtw
Choco Mucho, F2 collide as PVL returns from 10-day break

Choco Mucho, F2 collide as PVL returns from 10-day break

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
After a 10-day respite, the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference will resume with a vengeance as it holds a heavy...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Reports: Top pick Wembanyama won't play again in NBA Summer League

Reports: Top pick Wembanyama won't play again in NBA Summer League

1 hour ago
French teenage star Victor Wembanyama, the top pick in last month's NBA Draft, will not play again for San Antonio in the...
Sports
fbtw

PPS netfest visits Lanao Del Norte

11 hours ago
The PPS-PEPP national junior tennis circuit returned to Lanao del Norte with Thomas Gabuat and Sanschena Francisco leading close to 200 youngsters chasing top honors in nine age-group categories and ranking points...
Sports
fbtw

Swiatek makes q’finals; Svitolina wants booing to stop

11 hours ago
Iga Swiatek saved two match points while Elina Svitolina triumphed in a stormy, politically-charged duel with Victoria Azarenka to set up a Wimbledon quarterfinal showdown on Sunday as Novak Djokovic was defeated...
Sports
fbtw
FIFA Women's World Cup co-host New Zealand finally wins in timely boost

FIFA Women's World Cup co-host New Zealand finally wins in timely boost

18 hours ago
New Zealand broke its 10-game winless run on Monday with a confidence-boosting 2-0 friendly victory over Vietnam on the eve...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with