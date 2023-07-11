PGA Barbasol Championship to be shown live in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – The Barbasol Championship is a PGA Tour event played in Nicholasville, Kentucky. The tournament will take place from July 13-16 at Champions at Keene Trace Golf Club, playing at 7,328 yards as a par-72 with a $3.8 million purse.

The Champions at Keene Trace Golf Club was designed by the late tennis great, Arthur Ashe.

The Barbasol Championship provides some lesser known golfers to make a name for themselves as most of the top players are in Scotland for the Genesis Scottish Open. The winner of this tournament will receive 300 FedEx Cup points and a PGA Tour exemption to the Open Championship.

Last year’s winner was Trey Mullinax. Seamus Power, who won two years ago, will not be competing so there is a possibility that there will be a new winner for the third straight year.

In fact, since this tournament began in 2015, there has been a new champion every year.

This 2023 edition, Canadian Taylor Pendrith, the 113th-anked golfer in the world, is a favorite to win it all.

The 32-year-old Pendrith’s 2023 highlights include a t7th finish at Pebble Beach, a T13 at the Zurich Classic, and a T29 at the PGA Championship.

Other favorites to battle it out for the top prize include Swede Vincent Norman American Justin Glover, who is best known for winning the 2009 US Open and the 2021 John Deere Classic, and 21-year old American Akshay Bhatia.

The tournament will be televised live in the Philippines beginning Friday, July 14, to Sunday, July 16, at 3.30 a.m. on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application.