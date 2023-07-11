^

Sports

PGA Barbasol Championship to be shown live in Philippines

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
July 11, 2023 | 10:04am
PGA Barbasol Championship to be shown live in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – The Barbasol Championship is a PGA Tour event played in Nicholasville, Kentucky. The tournament will take place from July 13-16 at Champions at Keene Trace Golf Club, playing at 7,328 yards as a par-72 with a $3.8 million purse. 

The Champions at Keene Trace Golf Club was designed by the late tennis great, Arthur Ashe.

The Barbasol Championship provides some lesser known golfers to make a name for themselves as most of the top players are in Scotland for the Genesis Scottish Open. The winner of this tournament will receive 300 FedEx Cup points and a PGA Tour exemption to the Open Championship.  

Last year’s winner was Trey Mullinax. Seamus Power, who won two years ago, will not be competing so there is a possibility that there will be a new winner for the third straight year.

In fact, since this tournament began in 2015, there has been a new champion every year.

This 2023 edition, Canadian Taylor Pendrith, the 113th-anked golfer in the world, is a favorite to win it all.

The 32-year-old Pendrith’s 2023 highlights include a t7th finish at Pebble Beach, a T13 at the Zurich Classic, and a T29 at the PGA Championship.

Other favorites to battle it out for the top prize include Swede Vincent Norman American Justin Glover, who is best known for winning the 2009 US Open and the 2021 John Deere Classic, and 21-year old American Akshay Bhatia.

The tournament will be televised live in the Philippines beginning Friday, July 14, to Sunday, July 16, at 3.30 a.m. on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Gilas back home

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas arrived home last night from a 17-day training trip in Estonia and Lithuania with a ton of lessons learned playing in six tune-ups. But the biggest lesson was making sure every player is ready to...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas rolls past young Lithuanians

Gilas rolls past young Lithuanians

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
Ten-man Gilas Pilipinas shifted to high gear in the second half to romp past Lithuania’s World University Games-bound...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas improving by the day

Gilas improving by the day

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes expressed satisfaction with the progress the Nationals have made in their 16-day European...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-NBA star and Team USA exec Grant Hill hails Filipino fans, pumped for FIBA World Cup

Ex-NBA star and Team USA exec Grant Hill hails Filipino fans, pumped for FIBA World Cup

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Team USA managing director Grant Hill had much to say about playing in the Philippines as the country hosts the Americans’...
Sports
fbtw
Choco Mucho, F2 collide as PVL returns from 10-day break

Choco Mucho, F2 collide as PVL returns from 10-day break

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
After a 10-day respite, the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference will resume with a vengeance as it holds a heavy...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Reports: Top pick Wembanyama won't play again in NBA Summer League

Reports: Top pick Wembanyama won't play again in NBA Summer League

1 hour ago
French teenage star Victor Wembanyama, the top pick in last month's NBA Draft, will not play again for San Antonio in the...
Sports
fbtw
Corpuz US open queen

Corpuz US open queen

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Another golfer with Filipino blood was crowned queen of the US Women’s Open.
Sports
fbtw
Marcos to honor Philippine athletes

Marcos to honor Philippine athletes

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
As a token of gratitude to the Filipino athletes’ heroism in last May’s Phnom Penh Southeast Asian Games, President...
Sports
fbtw
Will Kai get to play this time?

Will Kai get to play this time?

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Kai Sotto can only hope for some playing time as Orlando shoots for a bounce-back win against Indiana in the NBA Summer League...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with