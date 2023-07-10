In-form Malixi seeks end to long Junior World title quest

Rianne Malixi of the Philippines plays her shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Club on June 2, 2023 in Jersey City, New Jersey.

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi finds Torrey Pines a bit shorter than the ones she normally plays on and competes in, but so do the rest of the bidders, ensuring a fiery start in the Junior World Championships slated Tuesday in La Jolla, San Diego, California (Wednesday, Manila time).

Malixi, 16, is among the notables vying in the girls’ centerpiece 15-18 division, targeting not only the crown in the spawning ground of golf talents but also the momentum and drive she would need when she embarks on a tougher, more challenging mission in the US Women’s Amateur, also in California, next month.

Multiple winner of pro tournaments back home, the ICTSI-backed Malixi hopes to put her talent and skills, plus experience, on display in the next three days, and a game harnessed by stints all over, including in the recent US Women’s Am elims in Ojai, California where she shared top honors with American Kelly Xu.

“It’s been a while since I played this event,” said Malixi, seeking to finally nail a Junior World trophy on her fifth try. She posted her best finish – second – in 2019 while campaigning in the 11-12 category.

But things are looking up for the Filipina ace this week following rigid preparations in pursuit of the elusive crown.

“I put in a lot of work. I practiced the whole week, calling in swing sessions with my coach,” said Malixi, who is priming up for the US Women's Amateur on Aug. 7-13 at the Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles. “I’ve also invested in long putting practice.”

That should make her a top favorite when she tees off at 12:59 p.m. on No. 10 with Saysanasongkham Madison of the US and Hong Kong’s Arianna Lau.

“The tees we’ll be playing will be shorter than what I usually play. Based on what I’ve played in the first nine, Torrey Pines is definitely scoreable,” she said. “I’ll be expecting a lot of under-par (scores) in the field. Knowing that, it’s all about placement and creating a lot of bridie opportunities.”

“It’s a matter of knocking down those doors for birdies,” added Malixi, the world No. 91 trying to be become the first Filipina to win since Daniella Uy prevailed in 2014 in the then 15-17 division in come-from-behind fashion.

Joining Malixi are Monique Arroyo, Anya Cedo, Alethea Gaccion, Reese Ng and Grace Quintanilla, while bannering the Phl’s bid in the boys’ 15-18 side are Jacob Cajita, Fil-Am Jaden Dumdumaya, Zachary Olivar-Castro and Santino Pineda, while Celine Abalos

Tashanah Balanguan, Alessandra Luciano, Isabella Tabanas and Chonpansa Tawinsang lead the country’s drive in the girls’ 13-14 play and Rafael Leonio, Tristan Padilla, Patrique Tambalque and Geoffrey Tan in the boys’ class.

The other Pinoy bets are (girls’ 11-12) Francesca Gan, siblings Lisa Sarines and Mona Sarines, Pauline Tamayo and Precious Zaragosa; (boys’ 11-12) Ralph Batican Zianbeau Edoc, James Teves, Roman Ungco and Anthony Zingapan; (girls’ 9-10) Rafella Batican, Aerin Chan and Cailey Gonzales; (boys’ 9-10) Chan Ahn, Race Manhit, Jared Saban and Vito Sarines; (Girls’ 7-8) Kamilla del Mundo, Brianna Macasaet and Denise Mendoza; (boys’ 7-8) Scott Dee, Alonzo Retuerto and Kenji Ramada; (girls’ 6-and-under) Edrianna del Mundo and Stephanie Gan; and (boys’ 6-and-under) Lucas de Guzman, Zoji Edoc and Kenzo Tan.