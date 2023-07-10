^

Sports

Dasmariñas Integrated High leads 1st PCAP Inter-School chess tilt

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
July 10, 2023 | 10:34am
DasmariÃ±as Integrated High leads 1st PCAP Inter-School chess tilt

MANILA, Philippines – Dasmariñas Integrated High School (DIHS) stole the show in the first-ever Inter-School Championships sponsored by the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines, winning all four of their matches during the opening weekend of July 8-9.

DIHS opened their elimination round by blanking Chiang Kai Shek College, 15-0, after which they crushed the Technological Institute of the Philippines, 13-2.

They also swept their Sunday matches, winning against Adamson, 15-0, and the College of Saint Benilde 12-3 to go to the top of the standings of this 20-team field, 4-0 with 55 points.

The first weekend’s only other undefeated team came from Ateneo de Manila University.

The Katipunan-based woodpushers squeaked past San Sebastian College-Recoletos, 8.5-6.5, and 9-6 against La Immaculada Concepcion School in their first assignments last Saturday, July 8.

Then on Sunday, July 9, the Blue Eagles turned back the College of Saint Benilde Blazers, 8.5-6.5 and Jose Rizal University 8-7.

Although 4-0, the same as DIHS, the former is behind with 34 points. 

Right behind them are San Sebastian College-Recoletos, University of Cebu, Jose Rizal University and University of the Philippines with 3-1 slates.

The final weekend of play in this first ever scholastic competition undertaken by PCAP will be this July 15-16.

CHESS

PCAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas improving by the day

Gilas improving by the day

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes expressed satisfaction with the progress the Nationals have made in their 16-day European...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-NBA star and Team USA exec Grant Hill hails Filipino fans, pumped for FIBA World Cup

Ex-NBA star and Team USA exec Grant Hill hails Filipino fans, pumped for FIBA World Cup

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Team USA managing director Grant Hill had much to say about playing in the Philippines as the country hosts the Americans’...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas rolls past young Lithuanians

Gilas rolls past young Lithuanians

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Ten-man Gilas Pilipinas shifted to high gear in the second half to romp past Lithuania’s World University Games-bound...
Sports
fbtw
'It's a rotation': Kai Sotto benched in Orlando&rsquo;s NBA Summer League opener

'It's a rotation': Kai Sotto benched in Orlando’s NBA Summer League opener

By Alder Almo | 1 day ago
Kai Sotto logged a DNP (did not play)-coach’s decision in his much-anticipated NBA Summer League debut as the Orlando...
Sports
fbtw
Thompson sustains hand injury &nbsp;

Thompson sustains hand injury  

By Olmin Leyba | 3 days ago
Injury woes continue to hound Gilas Pilipinas.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Wembanyama bounces back, puts up 27-12 statline in 2nd NBA Summer League game

Wembanyama bounces back, puts up 27-12 statline in 2nd NBA Summer League game

1 hour ago
Victor Wembanyama, the NBA's top draft pick, showed improvement in his second game with San Antonio, scoring 27 points in...
Sports
fbtw
Volkanovski retains title; Pantoja new UFC flyweight king

Volkanovski retains title; Pantoja new UFC flyweight king

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
In the main event of UFC 290, Australian Alexander Volkanovski broke Mexican hearts once more when he thoroughly outclassed...
Sports
fbtw
Limketkai, Anciano rule JPGT Series golf tilt at Sta. Elena

Limketkai, Anciano rule JPGT Series golf tilt at Sta. Elena

2 hours ago
Chaz Limketkai and Rafa Anciano hacked out close victories in driving competition but ruled their respective sides in contrasting...
Sports
fbtw
Gabuat, Francisco seek title in in PPS Lanao netfest

Gabuat, Francisco seek title in in PPS Lanao netfest

2 hours ago
The PPS-PEPP national junior tennis circuit returns to Lanao del Norte with Thomas Gabuat and Sanschena Francisco leading...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with