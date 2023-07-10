DasmariÃ±as Integrated High leads 1st PCAP Inter-School chess tilt

Dasmariñas Integrated High leads 1st PCAP Inter-School chess tilt

MANILA, Philippines – Dasmariñas Integrated High School (DIHS) stole the show in the first-ever Inter-School Championships sponsored by the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines, winning all four of their matches during the opening weekend of July 8-9.

DIHS opened their elimination round by blanking Chiang Kai Shek College, 15-0, after which they crushed the Technological Institute of the Philippines, 13-2.

They also swept their Sunday matches, winning against Adamson, 15-0, and the College of Saint Benilde 12-3 to go to the top of the standings of this 20-team field, 4-0 with 55 points.

The first weekend’s only other undefeated team came from Ateneo de Manila University.

The Katipunan-based woodpushers squeaked past San Sebastian College-Recoletos, 8.5-6.5, and 9-6 against La Immaculada Concepcion School in their first assignments last Saturday, July 8.

Then on Sunday, July 9, the Blue Eagles turned back the College of Saint Benilde Blazers, 8.5-6.5 and Jose Rizal University 8-7.

Although 4-0, the same as DIHS, the former is behind with 34 points.

Right behind them are San Sebastian College-Recoletos, University of Cebu, Jose Rizal University and University of the Philippines with 3-1 slates.

The final weekend of play in this first ever scholastic competition undertaken by PCAP will be this July 15-16.