^

Sports

Limketkai, Anciano rule JPGT Series golf tilt at Sta. Elena

Philstar.com
July 10, 2023 | 9:58am
Limketkai, Anciano rule JPGT Series golf tilt at Sta. Elena
Rafa Anciano (left) and Chaz Limketkai display their medals after topping Round 2 of the Junior PGT 2023 Series in the drive, chip and putt format in the 13-14 age group category at the Sta. Elena Golf and Country Club in Laguna Sunday.
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines – Chaz Limketkai and Rafa Anciano hacked out close victories in driving competition but ruled their respective sides in contrasting fashions in Round 2 of the Junior PGT 2023 Series at the Sta. Elena Golf and Country Club in Laguna Sunday.

Limketkai scored 54 points in the long game of the three-part skills challenge in the 13-14 age category as he edged Sebastian Saycon (52 points) after emerging on top in chipping (35 points) and finishing joint third with Ramon Fabie (37 points) in putting.

He pooled 126 points to dominate Saycon, who assembled 98 points, while Juan Benedicto Angeles placed third overall with 97 points in the event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. that also features competitions in 9-10, 11-12 and 15-18 age brackets conducted in separate dates.

Angeles took the putting honors with 42 points, nipping Bien Luis Fajardo, who posted 40 points, with Limketkai and Fabie sharing third place.

Limketkai bested Gabriel Handog (31 points) in chipping while Angeles settled for third with 27 points.

Anciano totaled 103 points, barely edging Maria Monserrat Lapuz, who assembled 102 points, while Levonne Talion placed third with 76 points in the girls’ side of the series put up by ICTSI to boost junior golf and at the same time discover talents from the ranks.

Anciano netted 45 points in driving with Lapuz placing second with 41 points and Chloe Rada finishing third with 15 points under the PGTI’s scoring system.

Lapuz flashed top form in chipping and finished with a top-scoring 35 points with Rada and Anciano ending up second and third with 31 and 21 points, respectively.

But Anciano scrambled to finish third worth 37 points in putting topped by Rianna Rodrigo, who came away with 55 points, while Talion wound up second with 46 points.

Meanwhile, action to Lubao, Pampanga on July 30 with an 18-hole tournament at the Pradera Verde Golf and Country Club.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas improving by the day

Gilas improving by the day

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes expressed satisfaction with the progress the Nationals have made in their 16-day European...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-NBA star and Team USA exec Grant Hill hails Filipino fans, pumped for FIBA World Cup

Ex-NBA star and Team USA exec Grant Hill hails Filipino fans, pumped for FIBA World Cup

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Team USA managing director Grant Hill had much to say about playing in the Philippines as the country hosts the Americans’...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas rolls past young Lithuanians

Gilas rolls past young Lithuanians

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Ten-man Gilas Pilipinas shifted to high gear in the second half to romp past Lithuania’s World University Games-bound...
Sports
fbtw
'It's a rotation': Kai Sotto benched in Orlando&rsquo;s NBA Summer League opener

'It's a rotation': Kai Sotto benched in Orlando’s NBA Summer League opener

By Alder Almo | 23 hours ago
Kai Sotto logged a DNP (did not play)-coach’s decision in his much-anticipated NBA Summer League debut as the Orlando...
Sports
fbtw
Thompson sustains hand injury &nbsp;

Thompson sustains hand injury  

By Olmin Leyba | 3 days ago
Injury woes continue to hound Gilas Pilipinas.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Team Formula E Resultado shows resilience

Team Formula E Resultado shows resilience

11 hours ago
Resilience, hard work, determination are the learnings the local racing team Formula E Resultado brought home from its first...
Sports
fbtw
PNVF bidding to host world joust

PNVF bidding to host world joust

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
As the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) Philippine swing came to an end with flying colors, another world-class showpiece in...
Sports
fbtw

Kings fight Tropa, Bolts in tough 3x3 group

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Opening-leg winner Barangay Ginebra aims to strike while the iron is hot as the PBA 3x3 Season 2 First Conference fires off the Leg 2 hostilities today at the Ayala Malls Circuit in Makati City.
Sports
fbtw

Magic debut for Kai has to wait

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Kai Sotto wasn’t able to strut his stuff in a highly-anticipated NBA Summer League debut as the Orlando Magic absorbed an 89-78 loss against the Detroit Pistons yesterday at the Thomas Mack and Arena in Las...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with