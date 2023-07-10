^

Gabuat, Francisco seek title in in PPS Lanao netfest

July 10, 2023 | 9:53am
MANILA, Philippines – The PPS-PEPP national junior tennis circuit returns to Lanao del Norte with Thomas Gabuat and Sanschena Francisco leading close to 200 youngsters chasing top honors in nine age-group categories and ranking points at the Lala and MCL courts.

The Group 2 tournament got going Sunday with hostilities in the boys’ 18-and-under side that drew 32 players, the same number of field clashing in the 14- and 16-and-under classes of the event presented by Dunlop.

Gabuat, from Zamboanga, Sibugay, gains the top seeding in the premier division that also features No. 2 Kale Villamar, Pete Bandala, Jan Docor, Mark Dagooc, Vinz Bering, Aljun Tizon and James Yosores.

Villamar, on the other hand, headlines the 16-U play, along with Benedict Lim, who shone in the PPS-PEPP Dimaporo National Juniors two weeks ago in Tubod after ruling the 14-U category and posting a runner-up finish in 16-U division to clinch the MVP honors.

The 14-year-old Lim, a native of Maranding, Lala, goes all-out in a bid to score back-to-back victories in his age-group division that also features Bandala, Vincent Nadal, Deem Lanticse, Daniel Neri, Vincent Aguilar, Crislance Iglupas and Brent Baranggot.

Meanwhile, Francisco braces for a fierce duel with Gwen Bandolis in the girls’ 18-U side of the tournament sponsored by Lala, Lanao del Norte Mayor Angel Yap and Vice Mayor Cesar Yap.

Francisco, from Sultan Kudarat. Is also vying in 16-U class topbilled by Kate Imalay with Bandolis and Marlyn Mesiona also expected to contend for the crown in the event organized by councilor Ralph Lim.

Meanwhile, the country’s longest-talent search put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro moves to Biñan, Laguna for the Rep. Lenlen Alonte-Naguiat national juniors and legends tournament on July 19-23 while the Mayor Eric Olivarez National Juniors will be held on July 25-29 at the Olivarez Sports Center in Sucat, Parañaque.

For listup and details, contact tournament organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

