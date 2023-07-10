US Womenâ€™s Open golf: Saso ties for 20th; Ardina ends up joint 53rd

US Women’s Open golf: Saso ties for 20th; Ardina ends up joint 53rd

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso nearly put to waste a scorching start with a faltering finish as she salvaged a 71 to tie for 20th in the US Women’s Open ruled by American Allisen Corpuz in emphatic fashion in Pebble Beach, California Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

Like in the third round that saw her waver at the finish after gunning down two eagles in the first six holes and end up with a 75, Saso rattled off four birdies in the first 10 holes to spark hopes of a big surge by the 2021 champion. But three bogeys in the next six holes halted her charge, leading to a 33-38 for a 72-hole total of five-over 293.

That was 14 strokes behind Corpuz, who out-dueled third round leader Nasa Hataoka with a strong start and a stronger backside run, churning out with a 69 and beating England’s Charley Hull and Korean Jiyai Shin by three on a nine-under 279 total.

It was Corpuz’s first LPGA win and her major feat netted her $2 million out of the record $11 million total prize.

Hull rallied with a 66 while Shin fired a 68 as they tied for second at 282 while Hataoka, whose solid 66 Saturday lifted her to the top of the stellar field, skied to a 76 marred by four bogeys in the last seven holes. The Japanese wound up tied for fourth at 285 with first day leader Bailey Tardy of the US, who carded a 73.

Saso came out smoking with big drives and superb iron play, picking up birdies on Nos. 3, 6, 9 and 10 and crashing into the Top 15 from joint 38th. But just when she thought she had gained the momentum, she failed to get up-and-down on No. 11 and struggled trying to get her rhythm back the rest of the way.

With a 293 total, the ICTSI-backed Saso finished at tied 20th and received $101,205.

Dottie Ardina, meanwhile, failed to rebound from a third round 77 as she closed out with another five-over par card to tumble to a share of 53rd after fueling hopes of a strong finish after a second round 71 that moved her to joint 11th.

She remained steady off the mound, missing just two fairways, but went out of regulation nine times again and ended up with 31 putts. She also went 0-of-3 from the greenside bunkers.

Ardina hit three birdies but made four bogeys and dropped two strokes each on Nos. 7 and 16 for a 38-39 and a four-day total of 299 worth $23,918.