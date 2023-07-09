Ajido, Bungubung bound for SEA age group swimming tilt for Team Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Multiple national junior record holder in 13-under class Jamesray Michael Ajido and World Junior Championship campaigner Amina Bungubung secured spots in the national team that will compete in the 35th Southeast Asia Age Group Championship from August 24-26 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Both part of the Quezon City Buccaneers Swim Club under coach Sherwin Santiago, Ajido and Bungubung broke the qualifying time standard (QTS) in their respective classes on Friday at the closing of the Luzon tryouts organized by the World Aquatic-backed Philippine Swimming Inc. (PSI).

The PSI is currently headed by president Miko Vargas and secretary general and incumbent Batangas Rep. Eric Buhain.

The 14-year old Ajido, a two-time gold medal winner in last year’s SEA Age in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, proved to be a force to reckon with in victories in the boys 14-15 200m individual medley and 100m butterfly, clocking 2:14.33 and 57.46 seconds, respectively. He broke the QTS with 2:14.83 and 58.43.

The FINIS brand ambassador and holder of national records in the boys 13-under 50m butterfly (26.52), 100m fly (58.13), 50m backstroke (29.20) and 100mback (1:02.42) also claimed the gold in the 100m backstroke clocking 1:01.73 but failed to surpass the QTS (1:01.30).

For his part, the 16-year-old Bungabung, member of the eight-man Philippine team that took part in the world tilt last year in Lima, Peru, gets another chance to don the Philippine colors. She topped the girls 16-18 50m freestyle in 27.58, breaking the QTS set at 27.69. She is also part of the team in Jakarta edition.

Their QBSC teammates Mishka Sy and Jalil Taguinod also shone in the event supported by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) and Speedo with the latter shuttering the QTS in girls 16-18 200m fly (2:29.07) and 200m back (2:29.86) via an impressive time of 2:24.36 and 2:29.54, respectively, while the former made it in victory in the boys 16-18 50m breast (29.88) bettering the QTS of 29.89.

Also claiming “provisionary” status in the squad while awaiting the results of Northern Luzon qualifying and Visayas tryouts which simultaneously held in July-21-23 in Vigan, Ilocos Sur and Dumaguete, respectively; as well the Mindanao leg in Digos, Davao Del Sur on July 22-23 are Prince Dave Calma (boys 16-18 200m back, 2:13.73 and 100m back, 1:00.32); Catherine Cruz (girls 14-15 200m free, 2:13.15);

Lance Rafael Cruz (boys 16-18 200m breast, 2:25.08); Peter Cyrus Dean (boys 16-18 50m back, 27.97 and 200m back, 2:13.77); Ivo Nikolai Enot (boys 16-18 50mback, 28.07, 200m back, 2:12.62, and 100m back, 58.82); Aishel Evangelista (boys 11-13 400 IM, 4:57.80); Bea Mabalay (girls 16-18 200m breast, 2:45.62); Estifano Ramos (boys 16-18 200m back, 2:10.64 and 100mback, 59.83); Patricia Mae Santor (girls 14-15 200m fly, 2:25.18; 200m breast, 2:50.11 and 400IM, 5:26.54); Arabella Taguinota (girls 14-15 100m breast, 1:15.57 and 50m breast, 34.16) and Jie Angela Talosig (girls 16-18 400m free , 4:38.99).

“We have 15 young swimmers who surpassed the QTS in their respective event. We’re hoping, marami pa tayong mag-qualify from the three remaining tryouts. But for sure, we will send the best of the best in Jakarta, quality over quantity tayo,” said PSI president Vargas, who awarded the medals to all the winners along with secretary-general Buhain, event organizer Chito Rivera and technical head Richard Luna.