^

Sports

Ajido, Bungubung bound for SEA age group swimming tilt for Team Philippines

Philstar.com
July 9, 2023 | 5:19pm
Ajido, Bungubung bound for SEA age group swimming tilt for Team Philippines
Top junior swimmer Jamesray Ajido is flanked by PSI president Miko Vargas (right) and secretary general Rep. Eric Buhain.

MANILA, Philippines – Multiple national junior record holder in 13-under class Jamesray Michael Ajido and World Junior Championship campaigner Amina Bungubung secured spots in the national team that will compete in the 35th Southeast Asia Age Group Championship from August 24-26 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Both part of the Quezon City Buccaneers Swim Club under coach Sherwin Santiago, Ajido and Bungubung broke the qualifying time standard (QTS) in their respective classes on Friday at the closing of the Luzon tryouts organized by the World Aquatic-backed Philippine Swimming Inc. (PSI). 

The PSI is currently headed by president Miko Vargas and secretary general and incumbent Batangas Rep. Eric Buhain.

The 14-year old Ajido, a two-time gold medal winner in last year’s SEA Age in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, proved to be a force to reckon with in victories in the boys 14-15 200m individual medley and 100m butterfly, clocking 2:14.33 and 57.46 seconds, respectively. He broke the QTS with 2:14.83 and 58.43.

The FINIS brand ambassador and holder of national records in the boys 13-under 50m butterfly (26.52), 100m fly (58.13), 50m backstroke (29.20) and 100mback (1:02.42) also claimed the gold in the 100m backstroke clocking 1:01.73 but failed to surpass the QTS (1:01.30).

For his part, the 16-year-old Bungabung, member of the eight-man Philippine team that took part in the world tilt last year in Lima, Peru, gets another chance to don the Philippine colors. She topped the girls 16-18 50m freestyle in 27.58, breaking the QTS set at 27.69. She is also part of the team in Jakarta edition.

Their QBSC teammates Mishka Sy and Jalil Taguinod also shone in the event supported by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) and Speedo with the latter shuttering the QTS in girls 16-18 200m fly (2:29.07) and 200m back (2:29.86) via an impressive time of 2:24.36 and 2:29.54, respectively, while the former made it in victory in the boys 16-18 50m breast (29.88) bettering the QTS of 29.89.

Also claiming “provisionary” status in the squad while awaiting the results of Northern Luzon qualifying and Visayas tryouts which simultaneously held in July-21-23 in Vigan, Ilocos Sur and Dumaguete, respectively; as well the Mindanao leg in Digos, Davao Del Sur on July 22-23 are Prince Dave Calma (boys 16-18 200m back, 2:13.73 and 100m back, 1:00.32); Catherine Cruz (girls 14-15 200m free, 2:13.15);

Lance Rafael Cruz (boys 16-18 200m breast, 2:25.08); Peter Cyrus Dean (boys 16-18 50m back, 27.97 and 200m back, 2:13.77); Ivo Nikolai Enot (boys 16-18 50mback, 28.07, 200m back, 2:12.62, and 100m back, 58.82); Aishel Evangelista (boys 11-13 400 IM, 4:57.80); Bea Mabalay (girls 16-18 200m breast, 2:45.62); Estifano Ramos (boys 16-18 200m back, 2:10.64 and 100mback, 59.83); Patricia Mae Santor (girls 14-15 200m fly, 2:25.18; 200m breast, 2:50.11 and 400IM, 5:26.54); Arabella Taguinota (girls 14-15 100m breast, 1:15.57 and 50m breast, 34.16) and Jie Angela Talosig (girls 16-18 400m free , 4:38.99).

“We have 15 young swimmers who surpassed the QTS in their respective event. We’re hoping, marami pa tayong mag-qualify from the three remaining tryouts. But for sure, we will send the best of the best in Jakarta, quality over quantity tayo,” said PSI president Vargas, who awarded the medals to all the winners along with secretary-general Buhain, event organizer Chito Rivera and technical head Richard Luna.

SWIMMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas rolls past young Lithuanians

Gilas rolls past young Lithuanians

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Ten-man Gilas Pilipinas shifted to high gear in the second half to romp past Lithuania’s World University Games-bound...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-NBA star and Team USA exec Grant Hill hails Filipino fans, pumped for FIBA World Cup

Ex-NBA star and Team USA exec Grant Hill hails Filipino fans, pumped for FIBA World Cup

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Team USA managing director Grant Hill had much to say about playing in the Philippines as the country hosts the Americans’...
Sports
fbtw
Magic exec explains waiving Bol Bol; Reality check for Kai Sotto

Magic exec explains waiving Bol Bol; Reality check for Kai Sotto

By Alder Almo | 2 days ago
Newly promoted Orlando Magic general manager Anthony Parker shed light on why Bol Bol was cut from the roster, which cast...
Sports
fbtw
Learning process continues&nbsp;

Learning process continues 

By Olmin Leyba | 3 days ago
Gilas Pilipinas yielded an 80-90 setback to an eight-man Lithuanian pro selection in Tuesday night’s friendly in Kaunas,...
Sports
fbtw
Thompson sustains hand injury &nbsp;

Thompson sustains hand injury  

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
Injury woes continue to hound Gilas Pilipinas.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Future’s wide open

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
It didn’t seem like Gilas would mark a breakthrough in the recent FIBA Asia Women’s Cup in Sydney after starting the competition with a 105-34 loss to host Australia.
Sports
fbtw

Djokovic sails on; Murray bows out

18 hours ago
Novak Djokovic made the Wimbledon fourth round for the 15th time on Friday, beating old rival Stan Wawrinka and a night-time curfew as Andy Murray hinted his All England Club days may be over.
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto tests NBA worthiness as Orlando begins Summer League campaign

Kai Sotto tests NBA worthiness as Orlando begins Summer League campaign

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Kai Sotto’s quest for an elusive NBA dream is on.
Sports
fbtw
Paris-bound Obiena continues to sizzle with 7th straight podium finish

Paris-bound Obiena continues to sizzle with 7th straight podium finish

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Already assured of a Paris Olympics berth, EJ Obiena has set his path at trying to improve further toward his goal of achieving...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with