Philippines bares FIFA Women's World Cup roster

In this file photo, Katrina Guillou embraces teammate Sarina Bolden after scoring in the Philippines' 3-0 win over Thailand in the AFF Women's Championship final at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The final lineup for the Philippine women’s national football team has been announced as the Filipinas prepare for their debut at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand later this month.

On Sunday, the team revealed the lineup in their social media accounts, less than two weeks before hostilities kick off.

Head coach Alen Stajcic will have some longtime veterans in his fold at the World Cup, with forward Sarina Bolden leading the pack.

Joining her are Quinley Quezada, and co-captains Tahnai Annis and Hali Long.

Long will be reinforced in the backline by defenders Alicia Barker, Angela Beard, Reina Bonta, Malea Cesar, Jessika Cowart, Sofia Harrison and Jaclyn Sawicki.

Beard, a Filipino-Australian, will be playing in her first tournament with the Filipinas.

Goalkeepers Kiara Fontanilla, Kaiya Jota and Olivia McDaniel will be the man between the sticks.

In the midfield, Annis and Quezada will be joined by Ryley Bugay, Anicka Castañeda, Sara Eggesvik and Jaclyn Sawicki.

Rounding up the forwards are Isabella Flanigan, Carleigh Frilles, Katrina Guillou, Chandler McDaniel and Meryll Serrano.

“The next weeks will be the culmination of a year and a half of hard work, dedication and sacrifice by every member of our Team,” said team manager Jefferson Cheng.

“This group of 23 represents the best of us, the best of the indomitable Filipino spirit, and I am excited to see them make all of us even prouder.”

Veteran keeper Inna Palacios leads the reserves with Maya Alcantara and Isabella Pasion.

The Filipinas begin their campaign in the World Cup on July 21 against Switzerland. They then face co-hosts New Zealand on July 25.

Wrapping up the group stage, the Filipina booters collide with World No. 12 Norway on July 30.