^

Sports

Philippines bares FIFA Women's World Cup roster

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 9, 2023 | 5:12pm
Philippines bares FIFA Women's World Cup roster
In this file photo, Katrina Guillou embraces teammate Sarina Bolden after scoring in the Philippines' 3-0 win over Thailand in the AFF Women's Championship final at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.
PFF / AFF

MANILA, Philippines — The final lineup for the Philippine women’s national football team has been announced as the Filipinas prepare for their debut at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand later this month.

On Sunday, the team revealed the lineup in their social media accounts, less than two weeks before hostilities kick off.

Head coach Alen Stajcic will have some longtime veterans in his fold at the World Cup, with forward Sarina Bolden leading the pack.

Joining her are Quinley Quezada, and co-captains Tahnai Annis and Hali Long.

Long will be reinforced in the backline by defenders Alicia Barker, Angela Beard, Reina Bonta, Malea Cesar, Jessika Cowart, Sofia Harrison and Jaclyn Sawicki.

Beard, a Filipino-Australian, will be playing in her first tournament with the Filipinas.

Goalkeepers Kiara Fontanilla, Kaiya Jota and Olivia McDaniel will be the man between the sticks.

In the midfield, Annis and Quezada will be joined by Ryley Bugay, Anicka Castañeda, Sara Eggesvik and Jaclyn Sawicki.

Rounding up the forwards are Isabella Flanigan, Carleigh Frilles, Katrina Guillou, Chandler McDaniel and Meryll Serrano.

“The next weeks will be the culmination of a year and a half of hard work, dedication and sacrifice by every member of our Team,” said team manager Jefferson Cheng. 

“This group of 23 represents the best of us, the best of the indomitable Filipino spirit, and I am excited to see them make all of us even prouder.”

Veteran keeper Inna Palacios leads the reserves with Maya Alcantara and Isabella Pasion.

The Filipinas begin their campaign in the World Cup on July 21 against Switzerland. They then face co-hosts New Zealand on July 25.

Wrapping up the group stage, the Filipina booters collide with World No. 12 Norway on July 30.

FIFA

FILIPINAS

FOOTBALL

WORLD CUP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas rolls past young Lithuanians

Gilas rolls past young Lithuanians

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Ten-man Gilas Pilipinas shifted to high gear in the second half to romp past Lithuania’s World University Games-bound...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-NBA star and Team USA exec Grant Hill hails Filipino fans, pumped for FIBA World Cup

Ex-NBA star and Team USA exec Grant Hill hails Filipino fans, pumped for FIBA World Cup

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Team USA managing director Grant Hill had much to say about playing in the Philippines as the country hosts the Americans’...
Sports
fbtw
Learning process continues&nbsp;

Learning process continues 

By Olmin Leyba | 3 days ago
Gilas Pilipinas yielded an 80-90 setback to an eight-man Lithuanian pro selection in Tuesday night’s friendly in Kaunas,...
Sports
fbtw
Magic exec explains waiving Bol Bol; Reality check for Kai Sotto

Magic exec explains waiving Bol Bol; Reality check for Kai Sotto

By Alder Almo | 2 days ago
Newly promoted Orlando Magic general manager Anthony Parker shed light on why Bol Bol was cut from the roster, which cast...
Sports
fbtw
Thompson sustains hand injury &nbsp;

Thompson sustains hand injury  

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
Injury woes continue to hound Gilas Pilipinas.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ardina makes move at Pebble Beach

Ardina makes move at Pebble Beach

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Pinay ace Dottie Ardina leapfrogged to joint 11th at the halfway point of the US Women’s Open after firing a one-under...
Sports
fbtw
Sun Life 5150 Triathlon unfolds in Bohol

Sun Life 5150 Triathlon unfolds in Bohol

18 hours ago
The Sun Life 5150 Triathlon unfolds here today with the closing run stage seen to be decisive in the battle for the overall...
Sports
fbtw
EJ stays hot, bags silver in France

EJ stays hot, bags silver in France

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Already assured of a Paris Olympics berth, EJ Obiena has set his path at trying to improve further towards his goal of achieving...
Sports
fbtw
Brazilians topple Chinese in 66 minutes

Brazilians topple Chinese in 66 minutes

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Powerhouse Brazil trampled China, 25-19, 25-17, 25-17, to end its preliminary schedule on a high note in the Philippine leg...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with