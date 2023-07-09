^

Sports

Ardina, Saso fade at the finish; Hataoka shines

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 9, 2023 | 12:08am
Ardina, Saso fade at the finish; Hataoka shines
Yuka Saso (left) and Dottie Ardina
AFP photos

MANILA, Philippines – Dottie Ardina endured a scrambling frontside challenge at Pebble Beach Links but succumbed to an exacting backside test as she tripped with a five-over 77 and fell from joint 11th to a share of 38th in the third round of the US Women’s Open in Pebble Beach, California Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

But while the rest of the surviving 74-player field struggled in tough conditions where par proved to be a norm, Nasa Hataoka made it look easy to score, coming away with six birdies to post the only round in the 60s — a solid 66 — as she moved from joint fifth to the solo lead at 209.

That put the Japanese, a six-time LPGA Tour winner, closer to a dream major championship after being twice foiled in sudden death — in the Women’s PGA Championship in 2018 by Korean Sung Hyun Park and in 2021 US Women’s Open by Yuka Saso.

From joint 26th halfway through, the big-hitting Saso mounted a blistering charge with two eagles against a bogey in the first six holes then birdied No. 10 to negate a bogey on the ninth for a running three-under round and an overall even-par score.

But she triple-bogeyed No. 11, made a double bogey on the 13th and yielded another shot on the 16th for a backside 41 and a 75 that all but ruined her bid for a second major in three years. She joined ICTSI stablemate Ardina and five others at six-over 222.

After missing just two fairways in the first 36 holes, Ardina went 10-of-14 off the mound in moving day but kept producing good results on the surface, finishing with 28 putts after a 29-25 showing. But she continued to wrestle with her irons and wedges, missing nine greens and failing to rescue pars twice in three bunker visits.

Saso, 22, also hit just half of 18 greens and nine fairways and made 30 putts.

Meanwhile, Hataoka's sterling round netted her a one-stroke lead over American Allisen Corpuz, who missed crowding Hataoka at the top with a last-hole mishap, her 71 giving her a 54-hole aggregate of 210 with 18 holes left in the record $11 million event.

Korean Hyo Joo Kim and erstwhile leader and Tour rookie Bailey Tardy stood three strokes off Hataoka with 212s after the former fumbled with a 73 and the latter cracked when the going got tougher, making three bogeys and a double bogey against two bogeys for a 75.

Two others — Jiyai Shin and Hae Ran Ryu, both of Korea — posted 214s after a 70 and 73, respectively, while England’s Charley Hull and Angel Yin of the US matched 216s after 71 and 72, respectively, although the latter two lay seven strokes off the Japanese.

But the final round pressure in a major could be so daunting for the leaders, thus giving a slew of others behind them chances to recover and wage their respective drive for the top $1.8 million purse.

Ardina had hoped to at least crash into the Top 10 after a big second round 71 that lifted her from tied 41st to joint 11th, seven shots off Tardy. The Filipina ace did look right on target after birdying the first hole. But she bogeyed the third, regained the stroke in the next and the one-time Epson Tour winner survived a roller-coaster frontside start with another birdie against two more bogeys for a 36.

But after three pars, she bogeyed the next three, birdied the par-3 17th but blew it all with a triple-bogey on the closing par-5 hole. Her 77 pulled her down to tied 38th at 222, now 13 strokes off Hataoka.

DOTTIE ARDINA

GOLF

YUKA SASO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas rolls past young Lithuanians

Gilas rolls past young Lithuanians

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Ten-man Gilas Pilipinas shifted to high gear in the second half to romp past Lithuania’s World University Games-bound...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-NBA star and Team USA exec Grant Hill hails Filipino fans, pumped for FIBA World Cup

Ex-NBA star and Team USA exec Grant Hill hails Filipino fans, pumped for FIBA World Cup

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Team USA managing director Grant Hill had much to say about playing in the Philippines as the country hosts the Americans’...
Sports
fbtw
Magic exec explains waiving Bol Bol; Reality check for Kai Sotto

Magic exec explains waiving Bol Bol; Reality check for Kai Sotto

By Alder Almo | 2 days ago
Newly promoted Orlando Magic general manager Anthony Parker shed light on why Bol Bol was cut from the roster, which cast...
Sports
fbtw
Learning process continues&nbsp;

Learning process continues 

By Olmin Leyba | 3 days ago
Gilas Pilipinas yielded an 80-90 setback to an eight-man Lithuanian pro selection in Tuesday night’s friendly in Kaunas,...
Sports
fbtw
Thompson sustains hand injury &nbsp;

Thompson sustains hand injury  

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
Injury woes continue to hound Gilas Pilipinas.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
EJ stays hot, bags silver in France

EJ stays hot, bags silver in France

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Already assured of a Paris Olympics berth, EJ Obiena has set his path at trying to improve further towards his goal of achieving...
Sports
fbtw
Brazilians topple Chinese in 66 minutes

Brazilians topple Chinese in 66 minutes

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Powerhouse Brazil trampled China, 25-19, 25-17, 25-17, to end its preliminary schedule on a high note in the Philippine leg...
Sports
fbtw
Jungolfers face drive-chip-putt challenge at Sta. Elena

Jungolfers face drive-chip-putt challenge at Sta. Elena

13 hours ago
Bidders in the 13-14 age category take their turn in the drive, chip and putt challenge as Round 2 play in the Junior PGT...
Sports
fbtw

Future’s wide open

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
It didn’t seem like Gilas would mark a breakthrough in the recent FIBA Asia Women’s Cup in Sydney after starting the competition with a 105-34 loss to host Australia.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with