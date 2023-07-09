Ardina, Saso fade at the finish; Hataoka shines

MANILA, Philippines – Dottie Ardina endured a scrambling frontside challenge at Pebble Beach Links but succumbed to an exacting backside test as she tripped with a five-over 77 and fell from joint 11th to a share of 38th in the third round of the US Women’s Open in Pebble Beach, California Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

But while the rest of the surviving 74-player field struggled in tough conditions where par proved to be a norm, Nasa Hataoka made it look easy to score, coming away with six birdies to post the only round in the 60s — a solid 66 — as she moved from joint fifth to the solo lead at 209.

That put the Japanese, a six-time LPGA Tour winner, closer to a dream major championship after being twice foiled in sudden death — in the Women’s PGA Championship in 2018 by Korean Sung Hyun Park and in 2021 US Women’s Open by Yuka Saso.

From joint 26th halfway through, the big-hitting Saso mounted a blistering charge with two eagles against a bogey in the first six holes then birdied No. 10 to negate a bogey on the ninth for a running three-under round and an overall even-par score.

But she triple-bogeyed No. 11, made a double bogey on the 13th and yielded another shot on the 16th for a backside 41 and a 75 that all but ruined her bid for a second major in three years. She joined ICTSI stablemate Ardina and five others at six-over 222.

After missing just two fairways in the first 36 holes, Ardina went 10-of-14 off the mound in moving day but kept producing good results on the surface, finishing with 28 putts after a 29-25 showing. But she continued to wrestle with her irons and wedges, missing nine greens and failing to rescue pars twice in three bunker visits.

Saso, 22, also hit just half of 18 greens and nine fairways and made 30 putts.

Meanwhile, Hataoka's sterling round netted her a one-stroke lead over American Allisen Corpuz, who missed crowding Hataoka at the top with a last-hole mishap, her 71 giving her a 54-hole aggregate of 210 with 18 holes left in the record $11 million event.

Korean Hyo Joo Kim and erstwhile leader and Tour rookie Bailey Tardy stood three strokes off Hataoka with 212s after the former fumbled with a 73 and the latter cracked when the going got tougher, making three bogeys and a double bogey against two bogeys for a 75.

Two others — Jiyai Shin and Hae Ran Ryu, both of Korea — posted 214s after a 70 and 73, respectively, while England’s Charley Hull and Angel Yin of the US matched 216s after 71 and 72, respectively, although the latter two lay seven strokes off the Japanese.

But the final round pressure in a major could be so daunting for the leaders, thus giving a slew of others behind them chances to recover and wage their respective drive for the top $1.8 million purse.

Ardina had hoped to at least crash into the Top 10 after a big second round 71 that lifted her from tied 41st to joint 11th, seven shots off Tardy. The Filipina ace did look right on target after birdying the first hole. But she bogeyed the third, regained the stroke in the next and the one-time Epson Tour winner survived a roller-coaster frontside start with another birdie against two more bogeys for a 36.

But after three pars, she bogeyed the next three, birdied the par-3 17th but blew it all with a triple-bogey on the closing par-5 hole. Her 77 pulled her down to tied 38th at 222, now 13 strokes off Hataoka.