^

Sports

Paris-bound Obiena continues to sizzle with 7th straight podium finish

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 8, 2023 | 2:29pm
Paris-bound Obiena continues to sizzle with 7th straight podium finish
Philippines's Ernest Obiena competes during the Mondo Classic pole vault competition in gala format at the IFU Arena in Uppsala on February 2, 2023.
Fredrik Sandberg / TT News Agency / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Already assured of a Paris Olympics berth, EJ Obiena has set his path at trying to improve further toward his goal of achieving more glory.

On Friday, the World pole-vault No. 3 added another one with a silver medal, albeit a lower clearance of 5.72 meters, in the Meeting International de Sotteville in Rouen, France.

It was the Asian record-holder’s seventh straight podium finish to start the season and has thus far collected a total of two gold, two silver and three bronze medals in that impressive stretch.

It included a 5.82m in the Wanda Diamond League’s Bauhaus Galan in Stockholm, Sweden less than a week ago that booked him a spot to next year’s Paris Games, and a magnificent 6.0m in last month’s Bergen Jump Challenge in Norway where he became the first Asian and the 28th man to breach that plateau.

Nevermind that the Southeast Asian Games king came up short in clearance a height lower than he used to regularly achieve.

And forget about world and Olympic champion and record owner Armand Duplantis being not present in the event.

Obiena knows and admitted it recently that life is a learning process and he’s continuously trying to improve.

“We continue the work as we still have lots top do. Made some rookie mistakes (in Bauhaus Galan). It just shows I am still a student of the game,” he said on his Facebook account a few days ago.

France’s Baptiste Thierry took the bronze with an identical 5.72m.

EJ OBIENA

POLE VAULT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Magic exec explains waiving Bol Bol; Reality check for Kai Sotto

Magic exec explains waiving Bol Bol; Reality check for Kai Sotto

By Alder Almo | 1 day ago
Newly promoted Orlando Magic general manager Anthony Parker shed light on why Bol Bol was cut from the roster, which cast...
Sports
fbtw
Learning process continues&nbsp;

Learning process continues 

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
Gilas Pilipinas yielded an 80-90 setback to an eight-man Lithuanian pro selection in Tuesday night’s friendly in Kaunas,...
Sports
fbtw
Thompson sustains hand injury &nbsp;

Thompson sustains hand injury  

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Injury woes continue to hound Gilas Pilipinas.
Sports
fbtw
Italians, Poles jack up stocks

Italians, Poles jack up stocks

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Italy and Poland barged into the Top Four, pocketing easy wins in the deciding Week 3 of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL)...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas completes sweep of Ukrainian U20 squad

Gilas completes sweep of Ukrainian U20 squad

By Olmin Leyba | 4 days ago
Gilas Pilipinas completed a two-game sweep of its tuneup with the Ukraine Under-20 team via an 84-74 verdict Sunday night...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Knee injury epidemic plagues women's football ahead of FIFA World Cup

Knee injury epidemic plagues women's football ahead of FIFA World Cup

3 hours ago
The timely return of Alexia Putellas means the best player on the planet will feature at the Women's World Cup, but a host...
Sports
fbtw
Junior PGT to continue play at Sta. Elena

Junior PGT to continue play at Sta. Elena

4 hours ago
Bidders in the 13-14 age category take their turn in the drive, chip and putt challenge as Round 2 play in the Junior PGT...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-NBA star and Team USA exec Grant Hill hails Filipino fans, pumped for FIBA World Cup

Ex-NBA star and Team USA exec Grant Hill hails Filipino fans, pumped for FIBA World Cup

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Team USA managing director Grant Hill had much to say about playing in the Philippines as the country hosts the Americans’...
Sports
fbtw
Rookie phenom Wembanyama starts for Spurs in NBA Summer League debut

Rookie phenom Wembanyama starts for Spurs in NBA Summer League debut

5 hours ago
NBA top draft pick Victor Wembanyama played his long-awaited first game with the San Antonio Spurs, the 19-year-old Frenchman...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with