Paris-bound Obiena continues to sizzle with 7th straight podium finish

Philippines's Ernest Obiena competes during the Mondo Classic pole vault competition in gala format at the IFU Arena in Uppsala on February 2, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – Already assured of a Paris Olympics berth, EJ Obiena has set his path at trying to improve further toward his goal of achieving more glory.

On Friday, the World pole-vault No. 3 added another one with a silver medal, albeit a lower clearance of 5.72 meters, in the Meeting International de Sotteville in Rouen, France.

It was the Asian record-holder’s seventh straight podium finish to start the season and has thus far collected a total of two gold, two silver and three bronze medals in that impressive stretch.

It included a 5.82m in the Wanda Diamond League’s Bauhaus Galan in Stockholm, Sweden less than a week ago that booked him a spot to next year’s Paris Games, and a magnificent 6.0m in last month’s Bergen Jump Challenge in Norway where he became the first Asian and the 28th man to breach that plateau.

Nevermind that the Southeast Asian Games king came up short in clearance a height lower than he used to regularly achieve.

And forget about world and Olympic champion and record owner Armand Duplantis being not present in the event.

Obiena knows and admitted it recently that life is a learning process and he’s continuously trying to improve.

“We continue the work as we still have lots top do. Made some rookie mistakes (in Bauhaus Galan). It just shows I am still a student of the game,” he said on his Facebook account a few days ago.

France’s Baptiste Thierry took the bronze with an identical 5.72m.