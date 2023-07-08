Bohol 5150 seen to feature tight run stage

Sun Life ambassador Piolo Pascual (third from left) poses with local officials and organizers of Sun Life 5150 Triathlon, led by Princess Galura (left), general manager of The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc., after the press briefing at Bellevue Resort’s Pavilion in Bohol Saturday. Others in photo are (from second from left) Betelguesse Arcay, representing Panglao Mayor Edgardo Arcay; Carla Gonzales-Chong, Chief Client Experience and Marketing Officer of Sun Life Philippines; Bohol Vice Gov. Dionisio Balite, Jr.; Rep. Vanessa Aumentado, John Maraguinot, Supervising Admin Officer of the Province of Bohol; Go for Gold’s Jeremy Go; and Bellevue Resort manager Andrew Fernandes.

BOHOL – The Sun Life 5150 Triathlon unwraps here Sunday, July 9, with the closing run stage seen to be as decisive in the battle for the overall championship the way it determined the outcome of last year’s edition of the multi-sport event in Olympic-style setup.

With the Top 7 finishers, including winner Satar Salem, runner-up Jonathan Pagaura and third placer Jailani Lamama, back in the hunt, the same gripping windup looms in a test of power, speed and endurance in the 1.5 km-swim, 40 km-bike and 10 km run race at the Bellevue Resort beachfront on Panglao Island here.

Salem, the team TRI SND Barracuda spearhead, unleashed a strong finishing kick to snare the overall championship in 2:07:40 last year, which the 27-year-old Lanao del Norte ace hopes to improve with a better showing in the swim and bike stages.

But Pagaura, from Core Pacific Money Exchange, is likewise all primed for another stab at the coveted plum, along with Salem’s teammate Lamama, and Jorry Ycong, Mohammad Hanin Maruhom, Julian Teves and Kristiane Lim.

Last year’s Penong’s 5150 winner Joshua Ramos also expects to crowd Salem and company for top honors, both in the age-group category (20-24) and the overall championship, in the event organized by The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc.

Celebrites Piolo Pascual and Matteo Guidicelli are also competing in the event sponsored by Sun Life Philippines for the third time as part of its commitment to promote healthy, active lifestyle among Filipinos.

Meanwhile, the Sun Life 5150 and Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint transition will open at 4:30 a.m. at the Bellevue Resort’s beachfront with the centerpiece event rolling start set at 6:20 a.m. to be followed by the Sunrise Sprint’s wave start for all male category at 8 a.m. and the all-female five minutes later.

The awards presentation will start at 12:30 p.m. at the Koi Pond, The Bellevue Resort.

While the opening swim and the bike legs both play a key part for pace and momentum, the run stage is so vital to one’s title drive due to the decisive part it generally has in the outcome of each endurance race.

Held side-by-side with Bohol 5150, which drew over 500 bidders, including age-groupers from 11 countries, is the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint, a 750m open-water swim, 20km bike ride and a 5km run race for beginners and those making a comeback to the sport or wanting to reach the IRONMAN level in the future.

The Sunrise Sprint lured 95 participants while 28 teams will dispute the men’s, women’s and mixed relay titles

For the second straight year, the Bohol 5150 is staged as part of the Sandugo Festival celebrations, a project of the Province of Bohol under Gov. Aris Aumentado.

Tight finishes are also expected in various age-group categories, from 15-19 to 65-69, both in the men’s and women’s sides of the event backed by Sun Life, Go For Gold, The Bellevue Resorts, Province of Bohol, Municipality of Dauis, Municipality of Panglao, Sandugo 2023, Rudy Project, Sante, Active, Manila Bulletin, Tempo.

The Bohol event also serves as the first of three 5150 races for the next three months with the CamSure 5150 making a homecoming of sorts in Bicol after 12 years on Aug. 6 and Dapitan City eager and excited to make its first foray in triathlon on September 10 in Zamboanga del Norte.