Ardina on course for a major run, moves to joint 11th after 71

Dottie Ardina of the Philippines reacts to a missed putt for birdie on the 18th green during the second round of the 78th U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on July 07, 2023 in Pebble Beach, California.

MANILA, Philippines – Dottie Ardina kept bucking the odds on a links course, including the wind, the biting cold, menacing bunkers and so-so iron play, rescuing a one-under 71 on superb putting halfway through the US Women’s Open now controlled by Tour rookie Bailey Tardy in Pebble Beach, California Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Not only did the ace Filipina campaigner safely make it to the weekend play but also put herself at joint 11th of the stellar field chasing the year’s third major championship in the event offering a record total purse $11 million with the winner pocketing $1.8 million.

While she stood eight strokes off flightmate Bailey, who continued to impress with a 68 for a 137, Ardina’s 145 aggregate augured well for her campaign that gained traction after she quickly recovered from a wobbly start with three birdies in a four-hole stretch from No. 4.

Coming off a first round 74, the ICTSI-backed shotmaker fell farther back from joint 41st with a miscue on the first hole but put herself back in the hunt with that birdie-binge although she failed to ride on the momentum as she closed out with a two-bogey, one-birdie card at the back of the Pebble Beach Links.

Her 214-yard driving norm, easily one of the shortest in the fold, and her erratic approach shots that saw her miss nine greens for the second straight day didn’t deter her from coping with the challenges. Also like in the first round, she missed just one fairway and bolstered her chances by coming up with a 25-putt performance, four less than her first round output.

Yuka Saso also had a running one-over total heading to the her final hole at par-4 No. 9 but the 2021 champion bungled her chances to break into the Top 10 with a double-bogey, ending up with a 75 in one of the late flights and tumbling to joint 26th instead at 147.

Earlier, Tardy pounded the course for the second straight day with a fiery frontside 31 laced with an eagle on the par-5 No. 6, slowing down a bit with a bogey on No. 14, also a par-5. But her four-under card and a 137 netted her a two-stroke lead over fellow American Allisen Corpuz, who shot a 70, and erstwhile co-leader Hyo Joo Kim of Korea, who lost grip of the lead with closing two bogeys at the front for a 71.

Corpuz and Kim matched 139s while Hae Ran Ryu, also from Korea, carded an even par 72 for solo fourth at 141 and Japanese Nasa Hataoka struggled with a 74 after a 69 for a 143 for joint fifth with Irish Leona Maguire, who also stumbled with a two-over card.

Seventy four players advanced to the final 36 holes and assured themselves of at least $19,365 (P1 million) with Ardina (at her current spot) standing to earn at least $200,000 (P11 million).

Korean Jin Young Ko was the prominent casualty as the world No. 1 missed the cut by one with a 151 after a 72. Also falling by the wayside were Swede Anna Nordqvist (73-151), Danielle Kang of the US (78-151), former world No. 1 Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand (76-152), Jennifer Kupcho (77-153), Lexi Thompson (79-153) and two-time major winner Ariya Jutanugarn, also of Thailand, (78-154).

World No. 2 Nelly Korda of the US made it through with a 149 after a 73 for a share of 47th but the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist blew a two-under card with three bogeys in the last six holes and found herself 12 strokes behind Tardy.