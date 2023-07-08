^

Junior PGT to continue play at Sta. Elena

Philstar.com
July 8, 2023 | 10:21am
MANILA, Philippines – Bidders in the 13-14 age category take their turn in the drive, chip and putt challenge as Round 2 play in the Junior PGT 2023 Series resumes Sunday, July 9, at the Sta. Elena Golf Club in Laguna.

Alexander Crisostomo and Rafa Anciano head the cast in the two-division (boys and girls) event held as part of the organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.’s program to harness the skills and knowledge of the junior players in the three basic facets of the sport.

It is also aimed at helping discover and develop players from the ranks and expand the base of golfing talents in the country.

Joining Crisostomo, who finished fourth in the JPGT launch, sponsored by ICTSI, at the nearby The Country Club last January, are Stefano Tami, Sebastian Saycon, Chaz Limketkai, Scott Ng, Clark Bayani, Seth Koa, Julien Lhuillier, Bien Fajardo, Gabriel Handog and Ramon Fabie, among others.

Out to crowd Anciano for top honors in their side of the competition are Levonne Talion, Maria Monserrat Lapuz, Rianna Rodrigo and Chloe Nicole Rada.

Registration starts at 1 p.m. with the chipping and putting skills challenge to start at 2 p.m. After the break, participants go at it in driving.

Participants will accumulate points in each skill under the PGTI’s scoring system with those finishing with the highest number of aggregate points sharing top honors. In case of tie(s), the putting ranking will serve as the tiebreaker, followed by chipping and driving, in that order.

The JPGT Series also features the 9-10, 11-12 and 15-18 age brackets held on separate dates and various venues. Aside from the drive-chip-and-putt skills challenge, participants in all age levels will also test their overall mettle in 18-hole tournaments.

