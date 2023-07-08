Ex-NBA star and Team USA exec Grant Hill hails Filipino fans, pumped for FIBA World Cup

MANILA, Philippines — Team USA managing director Grant Hill had much to say about playing in the Philippines as the country hosts the Americans’ games in the 2023 FIBA World Cup next month.

With Filipinos’ passion for basketball known throughout the world, it was no surprise that Hill anticipated a unique atmosphere for their team once they step foot in Manila.

“You know, I had the good fortune back in my former life in the mid to late 90s to visit Manila and the Philippines multiple times, and I was in awe of the passion and the love of the game that’s there,” the seven-time NBA All-Star said in a press conference Friday.

“I don’t know, unless, you know, there’s players on our team who’ve been there separate from us, but I don’t know if [the players are] fully aware of what they’re gonna experience.”

It can be recalled that the Philippines personally handpicked Team USA to play in Manila, as one of its concessions as one of the hosts of the elite tournament.

Aware of just how much history that the country has with the game of basketball, Hill had no doubt that Manila would be the perfect place to hold the sport’s biggest event.

“Basketball is the country’s sport, it’s its passion. I think it’s fitting that they will be the hosts, particularly during the medal rounds. So I think the reception, the excitement, the anticipation, will really be you know, magnificent, and I can’t wait. I’m excited,” said Hill.

An added treat for Filipino fans will be having a “kababayan” on the sidelines as well for Team USA as Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is on the coaching staff led by Golden State Warriors tactician Steve Kerr.

“I know on our coaching staff, [Erik] Spoelstra, certainly has roots in the Philippines so he’s well aware of that but I really don’t know if our guys fully understand the excitement that’ll be on display — not just at the arena watching us play, but you know, at the hotel, venturing throughout Manila if and when we have time — all of that will be off the charts as the young players say,” continued Hill.

“So I can’t wait for that experience and I think it’s great to be in an environment that truly lives and breathes and consumes anything and everything basketball. So it’ll be fun.”

As preparations kick in to high gear, Team USA will be holding a training camp in early August in Las Vegas before playing tune-up games in Spain, and in Abu Dhabi.

The five-time World Cup champions will be competing in Group C where they face off against New Zealand, Greece and Jordan.

Team USA announced its roster earlier this week with the 12-man lineup, including Paolo Banchero, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Jaren Jackson Jr., Cam Johnson, Walker Kessler, Bobby Portis and Austin Reeves.