^

Sports

UCBL cagefest: St. Clare puts clamps on UE; San Sebastian wins

Philstar.com
July 7, 2023 | 5:38pm
UCBL cagefest: St. Clare puts clamps on UE; San Sebastian wins
St. Clare's Babacar Ndong goes for a basket against UE's Marc Cabero.
UCBL

MANILA, Philippines – St. Clare held University of the East to just two points in the last three minutes to pull off a stunning 83-77 win, while San Sebastian College-Recoletos coasted to third win in the PG Flex Linoleum-UCBL Invitational Tournament Friday at the SGS Gym in Quezon City.

Trailing for most of the way, the Saints forced the Warriors to either make hurried shots or turn the ball with their sustained defensive pressure on the way to delivering a telling 10-2 windup — thanks to Johnsherick Estrada.

The Stags, on the other hand, encountered little trouble in dispatching the Philippine Women’s University side, 92-63, for a 3-1 record.

The Stags had four players scoring in double figures with Nikko Aguilar leading the way with 21 points and 3 boards.

Estrada top-scored for the Saints with 18 points, including four pressure-packed charities apart from posting 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

The win improved St. Clare’s win-loss mark to 2-1 — the same record of the Warriors.

Estrada was supported by Ryan Sual and Ahron Estacio who chipped in 16 and 10 points, respectively, that negated the 24-point performance of Noy Remogat for the Warriors.

St. Clare took a 19-16 lead in the first 10 minutes of play before UE seized the momentum and outscored its rival from Caloocan for a 42-32 halftime lead.

The Saints, however, managed to wheel back into the contest in the third before coming through with a decisive run that turned things around in their favor.

BASKETBALL

UCBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Blood is thicker than soil

By Joaquin M. Henson | 19 hours ago
Naturalization is a process that requires approval from Congress and Senate according to Philippine law.
Sports
fbtw
Paragua, Frayna set for tough FIDE World Cup campaign

Paragua, Frayna set for tough FIDE World Cup campaign

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
The Philippines’ Mark Paragua and Janelle Mae Frayna aim to pull off a surprise or two when they wade into battle in...
Sports
fbtw
Saso cards 72, trails Korean, Chinese by 4 at start of US open bid

Saso cards 72, trails Korean, Chinese by 4 at start of US open bid

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Yuka Saso couldn’t get around much at the Pebble Beach Links course and posted an even-par 72, overcoming her struggles...
Sports
fbtw
Scottie Thompson latest addition to Gilas injured list

Scottie Thompson latest addition to Gilas injured list

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Playmaker Scottie Thompson, one the 14 relatively healthy players from the pool who made it to the training camp in Europe,...
Sports
fbtw
Amazing Arcilla conquers Marawi Open netfest

Amazing Arcilla conquers Marawi Open netfest

6 hours ago
Johnny Arcilla kept the resolve, the drive and the will to win and booked another Open crown, subduing Eric Jed Olivarez for...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Giannis doubtful for WC &nbsp;

Giannis doubtful for WC  

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
Will Filipino fans get to see the “Greek Freak” in action in the FIBA World Cup on local soil?
Sports
fbtw
Japan, Vietnam stir up PVL play

Japan, Vietnam stir up PVL play

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Top club teams from Japan and Vietnam spice up the competition in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference, stirring...
Sports
fbtw
Thompson sustains hand injury &nbsp;

Thompson sustains hand injury  

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
Injury woes continue to hound Gilas Pilipinas.
Sports
fbtw

PSI names five bets for World Meet

By Joaquin Henson | 19 hours ago
Five swimmers, led by two-time Olympian Jasmine Alkhaldi, will represent the country at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka on July 14-30 and the delegation would’ve included Teia Salvino and Miranda...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with