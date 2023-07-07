4 swimmers make it through national tryouts for SEA tilt

MANILA, Philippines – Four young swimmers broke through the qualifying time standard (QTS) and were given “provisional” status for the Philippine team that will compete in the 35th Southeast Asian Age Group Swimming Championship scheduled for August 24-26 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Catherine Cruz of Mabalacat Race Pace Swim Team, Arabella Nadeen Taguinota of Pasig City Swimming, as well as rivals Peter Cyrus Dean of Killerwhale Elite Swim Team Quezon and Ivo Nikolai Enot of Ayala Harpoons Swim Club recorded an impressive swim on the first day of the National tryouts Luzon qualifying organized by Philippine Swimming Inc. (PSI) — led by the new president Miko Vargas and secretary-general Batangas Rep. Eric Buhain — at the Teofilo Yldefonso swimming pool inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex on Friday.

The 15-year-old Cruz surpassed the 2:13.23 QTS in the girls 14-15 200m freestyle with a time of 2:13.15 to top the event against Daryn Santamaria of Ilocos Sur (2:17.72) and Jada Corine Cruz of Ilustre East Aquatic.

Taquinota, meantime, dominated the girls 14-15 100m breaststroke with a time of 1:15.57 to surpass the QTS of 1:17.89 against Patricia Santor of Ilustre (1:18.55) and Daniella Gregorio of Lipa City (1:19.43) in the tournament sponsored of the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee and Speedo.

Both Dean and Enot made it to QTS (28.10) in the boys 16-18 50m backstroke after the pride of Lucena City's and incoming Grade 11 student at Manuel Emverga University recorded 27.97, while the latter clocked 28.07. Bronze medalist Estifano Ramos of Golden Sea was slightly behind with a time of 28.25.

"It's great to see the enthusiasm of the young swimmers to participate in the national tryouts. Because they didn't experience this before, but as we promised we will make all PSI programs inclusive for the sake of our athletes and to the growth of sports in aquatics," said Buhain, a two-time Olympian and Philippine Sports Hall-of-Famer.

"Matagal nang hinahanap ng sports community ang pagkakaroon ng national tryouts, ngayon po lilibutin natin ang Pilipinas para mabigyan ng oportunidad ang lahat na maipakita nila ang kanilang husay at map[abilang sa national team,” he added.

Event organizer and coach Chito Rivera insisted that the status of the four swimmers is “provisional” because there are still three national tryouts scheduled to be held — the North Luzon and Visayas qualifiers, which will be held simultaneously on July 21-23 in Vigan, Ilocos Sur and Dumaguete City, respectively, and the Mindanao tryouts on July 22-23 in Digos, Davao del Sur.

“We will consolidate all the results from the tryouts before we officially announce the qualified team members. The top three qualified in each event are the ones we will send to the SEA Age Group," said Rivera.

In other results, the Waverunners' Sophia Garra led the girls 11-13 50m back (33.04); Maxene Uy of NOGCC in girls 14-15 (32.50); Ishaelle Villa of CM Riptide in girls 16-18 (31.08); Rio Coliyat of Aqua Sonic in boys 11-13 100m breaststroke (1:13.47); Seb Rafael Santo in boys 14-15 (1:11.34); and Jalil Taguinod in boys 16-18 (1:06.44).