Magic exec explains waiving Bol Bol; Reality check for Kai Sotto

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey – Newly promoted Orlando Magic general manager Anthony Parker shed light on why Bol Bol was cut from the roster, which cast doubts on Kai Sotto’s chances to earn a standard contract with the team.

“We’re all fans of Bol. His story was just inspiring,” Parker said on the In The Zone with Brandon Kravitz podcast on Thursday (Friday Manila time). It felt really good to be a part of giving him that opportunity this last season to kind of jump on the scene. When we had a lot of injuries, he was a lot of really, really fun to watch.”

Bol took advantage of the key injuries in the Magic lineup early last season as he started in 33 games, averaging 12.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.4 blocks while shooting 57.3% overall and 36.2% from the 3-point range.

The Magic had a 13-20 record with the 7-foot-2 Bol in the starting lineup and 26-44 overall in 70 games he played last season.

Bol came up with a banner season, putting up career highs across the board (9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.0 blocks in 21.5 minutes).

But his playing time shrunk as the team got healthy until he became an afterthought toward the end of the season.

On Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time), the Magic waived Bol in a stunning decision that surprised even their fans. Bol was a fan favorite. But it was also apparent that he was the odd man out after the Magic signed veteran forward Joe Ingles in free agency, then re-signed Mo Wagner and picked up Goga Bitzade’s team option.

The team’s roster exceeded the league limit of 15.

“And I think part of it is just a numbers game,” Parker explained. “You know, we have so many young players and so many talented guys that I think the opportunity for him to go to a situation where he can better showcases his talents and continue to get better and, you know, we wish him the best on that journey because he did some good things for us, and hopefully, continues to get better.”

The 23-year-old Bol is ahead of Sotto in the NBA learning curve. If the Magic have no room for the versatile big man who was selected 44th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, how much more for an undrafted rookie?

Around the Association, teams are almost set with their frontcourts except for the rebuilding Washington Wizards, whose roster is in flux following the departure of their stars Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis.

This is the reality that awaits the 21-year-old Sotto as he begins to carve his NBA path in the Summer League.

However slim his chances are, this is the closest he’s ever been to his NBA dream. His best bet is a two-way contract from the Magic or any other team.

This season, teams are allowed to carry three two-way players who can split time with the G League and the NBA. Two-way players are allowed to be on the NBA team’s active roster for a maximum of 50 regular-season games.

Sotto’s agent, Tony Ronzone, told Philstar.com on Thursday (Friday in Manila) that his client would forego the B. League if offered a two-way contract. Sotto has an NBA opt-out clause in his extension deal with the Hiroshima Dragonflies.

Ronzone will be in Las Vegas to watch his client and the other players of Wasserman. He said he has not received any feedback yet from the Magic about Sotto during their practices, but he added: “They are waiting to see him [play] live.”

Ronzone has deep connections with the Magic from the top of the organization down to their head coach Jamahl Mosley.

A long-time NBA personnel who rose from NBA scouting to assistant general manager (Minnesota Timberwolves in 2011-2012) and Director of Player Personnel (Dallas Mavericks from 2012-2021), Ronzone previously worked closely with Mosley in Dallas.

“He’s my guy,” Ronzone told Philstar.com when asked about the Magic coach.

Ronzone also worked with Magic president Jeff Weltman and outgoing general manager John Hammond, who will remain with the team as a senior advisor, at Detroit in the early 2000s when he was a Pistons scout who worked his way up to become the team’s director of basketball operations.

The 68-year-old Hammond is best known as the general manager who drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee. He joined the Magic organization in 2017 alongside his friend, Weltman.

Ronzone’s connections have landed Sotto his best shot at the NBA. Two days from now, it’s Sotto’s turn to do his part.

Sotto’s NBA Summer League debut will be against the Pistons' twin towers of former No. 2 pick James Wiseman and All-NBA Rookie Second Team member Jalen Duren.

Magic Summer League Schedule:

July 8 vs. Detroit 5:30 p.m. (July 9 5:30 a.m. Manila time) ESPN

July 10 vs. Indiana 8:30 p.m. (July 11 8:30 a.m. Manila time) NBA TV

July 12 vs. New York 8 p.m. (July 13 8 a.m. Manila time) ESPN2

July 13 vs. Portland 9 p.m. (July 14 9 a.m. Manila time) ESPN2

Fifth Game TBD (to be determined)

--

Alder Almo is a former senior sportswriter for Philstar.com and NBA.com Philippines. He is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey, and writes for the New York-based website Heavy.com.