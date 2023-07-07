^

Bohol 5150 triathlon gets Sun Life backing anew

July 7, 2023 | 1:12pm
Bohol 5150 triathlon gets Sun Life backing anew
The 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run Olympic distance race serves as the answer to athletes who love to do short-distance but challenging races in a world-class set-up and at the same time reach the IRONMAN level.

MANILA, Philippines – Inspired by local triathlon’s tremendous growth, Sun Life renews its commitment to stage the Bohol 5150 Triathlon for the third time in its continuing effort to help enrich the Filipinos’ well-being and fitness.

While the Olympic-distance series, to be disputed over 1.5k swim, 40K bike and 10K run in one of the country’s top triathlon destinations, is a test of speed and endurance among regular multi-sport campaigners bidding to reach the IRONMAN level, it is also held to inspire and provide the Filipinos various avenues to boost their health and wellness journey.

“Sun Life is always eager to offer opportunities for Filipinos to enhance their health and wellness. This is why we are happy to support the Sun Life 5150 Bohol Triathlon for the third time. This race not only allows participants to put their skills to the test, but also inspires others who follow their journey,” said Carla Gonzales-Chong, Chief Client Experience and Marketing Officer of Sun Life Philippines.

“And when they learn to value their health more, the better they will understand why health protection plans are crucial to living healthier lives,” she added.

Over 500 triathletes from all over, including bets from 11 countries, are all geared up for battle for the overall championship in both the men’s and women’s sides and in the various age-group categories of the event organized by The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc. and held as part of the Sandugo Festival celebrations, a project of the Province of Bohol headed by Gov. Aris Aumentado.

Last year's champ Satar Salem and runner-up Jonathan Pagaura brace for another fierce duel for the overall plum with celebrities and long-time endurance racing campaigners Piolo Pascual and Matteo Guidicelli providing the star power to the blue-ribbon event backed by Sun Life, Go For Gold, The Bellevue Resorts, Province of Bohol, Municipality of Dauis, Municipality of Panglao, Sandugo 2023, Rudy Project, Sante, Active, Manila Bulletin and Tempo.

Ninety-five others gird for their side of the skirmish in the Go For Gold Sunrise Sprint, a 750m open-water swim, 20km bike ride and a 5km run event serving as an introductory race to those looking to get into triathlon in the future, while 28 teams will dispute the men’s, women’s and mixed relay titles.

For details, visit www.ironman.com/5150-bohol with social media accounts at Sun Life 5150 Bohol (Facebook) and 5150bohol (Instagram). For the Sunrise Sprint, log on to www.goforgold.sunrisesprint.com

