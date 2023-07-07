Top NBA stars missing from Team USA's FIBA World Cup bid

The 12-man roster was announced on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) for the tournament that runs from August 25 to September 10 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

MIAMI – The United States will compete at the Basketball World Cup in August with a team coached by Steve Kerr but without any of the NBA's top stars.

Team USA's roster is SET for the FIBA World Cup this summer ???????? pic.twitter.com/ikpk99E7GE — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 2, 2023

Team USA features just four players who have been selected as All Stars.

Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram and Memphis Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson Jr, voted Best Defensive Player last season, are the All Stars.

Also on the roster is the Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero, the 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year.

"My staff and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to coach such talented, team-oriented players," said Kerr, who has won four NBA titles as a coach.

"I'm confident this group will represent our country well, with effort, talent and a commitment to winning together. We look forward to competing for a gold medal in the World Cup later this summer," he added.

Before travelling to the tournament, Team USA will be based in Las Vegas from August 3 and they will face friendly games against Puerto Rico.

They will also face Slovenia and Spain in Malaga on August 12 and 13, then move to Abu Dhabi to take on Greece on August 18 and Germany two days later.

At the World Cup, the United States has been drawn in Group C along with Greece, New Zealand and Jordan.

Team USA has won the World Cup five times, but finished only seventh in 2019 after winning the previous two editions.