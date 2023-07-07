Saso cards 72, trails Korean, Chinese by 4 at start of US open bid

Yuka Saso of Japan reacts after making par on the fourth green during the first round of the 78th U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on July 06, 2023 in Pebble Beach, California.

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso couldn’t get around much at the Pebble Beach Links course and posted an even-par 72, overcoming her struggles off the mound and irons with steady putting to trail Korean Hyo Joo Kim and Xiyu Lin of China by four at the start of the US Women’s Open in Pebble Beach, California Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Kim, winner of the 2014 Evian Championship, one of LPGA Tour’s major championships, gunned down five birdies against a bogey for a 33-35 round that put the world No. 8 in step with Lin, who also matched Kim’s output for a pair of 34s as they seized a one-stroke lead over Irish Leona Maguire, Allisen Corpuz and Bailey Tardy of the US, Japanese Nasa Hataoka, Korean Hae Ran Ryu and amateur Aine Donegan, also of Ireland, who all turned in 69s.

Lin, whose last-hole bogey dropped her to joint third in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in New Jersey two weeks ago, quickly made up for that wobbly finish with a strong, imposing start to put herself in early contention in the season’s third major offering a record total prize fund of $11 million.

Saso, who barely missed forcing a sudden death with winner Ruoning Yin, also of China, in the Women’s PGA, likewise made a promising birdie start on the par-4 No. 1 but the 2021 champion failed to cash in on the long holes and dropped strokes on Nos. 10 (par-4) and 12 (par-3) before recovering a shot on No. 14, another par-4.

With a 35-37 card, the ICTSI-backed ace slipped to joint 21st with defending champion Minjee Lee of Australia, Korean three-time major winner In Gee Chun and four others in the early going of the event which stakes a whopping $2 million prize to the winner.

Saso, one of the Tour’s long hitters, settled for a 263-yard driving clip but missed five fairways and went out of regulation six times. But she finished with 29 putts, including two par-saves from the bunkers.

Dottie Ardina, on the other hand, hobbled with a 74 marred by three bogeys against a bogey as the veteran Epson Tour campaigner dropped to the big group of two-over par scorers sharing 39th place.

Short in length, Ardina made up with her accuracy, hitting all but one fairway but she grappled with her irons and wedges and missed nine greens while matching Saso’s 29-putt showing.

Canadian two-time major champion Brooke Henderson birdied two of the last three holes to save a 71 and spot in joint 13th, three strokes off the joint leaders but flightmate and rookie sensation Rose Zhang of the US blew a two-under card after four holes and finished with a 74.

But the world’s top three players groped for form and were in danger of missing the cut. No. 1 Jin Young Ko of Korea turned in an uncharacteristic 79 marred by six bogeys and a double bogey with only a birdie to show to fall to joint 129th in a field of 155. Meanwhile the debuting Thai champ Natthakritta Vongtaveelap was disqualified just after five holes when her caddie, Jinsup Kim, was seen using a rangefinder multiple times.

No. 2 Nelly Korda of the US and No. 3 Lydia Ko of New Zealand struggled with 76s for a share of 83rd, along with Thai world No. 7 Atthaya Thitikul and Korean two-time major titlist So Yeon Ryu.