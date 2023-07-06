^

Scottie Thompson latest addition to Gilas injured list

Olmin Leyba - Philstar.com
July 6, 2023 | 5:00pm
The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas reported that Scottie Thompson sustained a “metacarpal fracture” during the Gilas practice in Kaunas, Lithuania.
Photo from SBP's Facebook

MANILA, Philippines – Injury woes continue to hound Gilas Pilipinas.

Playmaker Scottie Thompson, one the 14 relatively healthy players from the pool who made it to the training camp in Europe, was the latest victim as he suffered a hand injury that may jeopardize his stint in the FIBA World Cup.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas reported Thompson sustained a “metacarpal fracture” during the Gilas practice in Kaunas, Lithuania.

“Thompson was immediately brought to the hospital for an X-ray where the fracture was confirmed,” the SBP shared on its Facebook page Thurdsay.

“He will be seeing a hand specialist after the team’s arrival in Manila to determine the timeline of his return,” the federation added.

That will only be known by next week as the Nationals will still be encamped in Lithuania until Sunday.

Thompson joined RR Pogoy, Ray Parks, Calvin Oftana and Jordan Heading in the Gilas sick bay. The four did not go with the pool in its Euro sortie anymore as they continue to recover from various injuries.

Before fracturing his hand, PBA Season 46 MVP Thompson is already dealing with back spasm, which prevented him from suiting up in a couple of the Nationals' tuneup matches last week.

