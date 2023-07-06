Pasay Mayor Emi golf tiff slated at Villamor

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Golfers Association of the Philippines (PGAP) in collaboration with the City Government of Pasay City announced the holding of 1st Pasay Mayor “Emi” Cup – a fund-raising event — from September 12-15 at the Villamor Golf Club in Pasay City.

Newly elected PGAP president Johnel Bulawit said the tournament aims to strengthen the relationship among Filipino pro golf players and ensure the existence of adequate and regular programs to sustain their livelihood.

"It's been a while since we've been active. But this time, with the new leadership, hopefully we can restore the trust and respect of each member and right now we are asking for everyone's support, especially the members to strengthen unity for the advancement of PGAP," said Bulawit, also an active touring pro before elected PGAP president last April.

"We want nothing in PGAP but to serve our pro players. We are not a rival of any corporation or organizers because our players need the tournaments for their career and livelihood, but this time we will make PGAP more active for the benefit of all members," Bulawit added during the Tabloids Organization in Philippine Sports, Inc. (TOPS) “Usapang Sports” Thursday at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

With him in the program sponsored by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Behrouz Persian Cuisine, and Pocari Sweat were PGAP Executive Secretary Elisa Villalba, tournament director Luigi Rubiano, tournament coordinator Luis Paraiso, consultant Darren Evangelista and Pasay City First Gentleman Edgardo “Egay” Rubiano, president of the Eduardo “Duay” Calixto Foundation, one of the beneficiaries of the said tournament.

Those expected to compete in the tournament include active PGAP members and touring pros like.

"We're happy that PGAP chose the Eduardo Calixto Foundation as one of the beneficiaries. It's also a great opportunity for us to be part of a program that aims to develop golf in the country, while being able to help our countrymen who are on the sidelines," said Rubiano, a well-known sports patron.

"We are grateful to have been given the opportunity to call on our good friends in politics and sports to support the tournament for the sake of our pro golfers as well as our poor countrymen," he said.

According to Villalba, low-ranked pro players as well as senior players will be given the opportunity to develop their skills and be assured of prizes even if they do not make it to the final day.

"We have a guaranteed prize for the seniors players and sa mga na-cut nang maaga, so they can still bring home something for their families," said Villalba.

Luigi Rubiano insisted that in addition to individual play, they plan to hold the pro-am and masters event at the same time to help amateurs as well as senior players who have been greatly affected by the cancellation of tournaments in the past two years due to COVID-19.