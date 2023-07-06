^

Sports

Pasay Mayor Emi golf tiff slated at Villamor

Philstar.com
July 6, 2023 | 4:10pm
Pasay Mayor Emi golf tiff slated at Villamor
From left: Tournament coordinator Luis Paraiso, PGAP secretary general Elisa Villalba, PGAP president Johnel Bulawit and Pasay City First Gentleman Edgardo 'Egay' Rubiano.

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Golfers Association of the Philippines (PGAP) in collaboration with the City Government of Pasay City announced the holding of 1st Pasay Mayor “Emi” Cup – a fund-raising event — from September 12-15 at the Villamor Golf Club in Pasay City.

Newly elected PGAP president Johnel Bulawit said the tournament aims to strengthen the relationship among Filipino pro golf players and ensure the existence of adequate and regular programs to sustain their livelihood.

"It's been a while since we've been active. But this time, with the new leadership, hopefully we can restore the trust and respect of each member and right now we are asking for everyone's support, especially the members to strengthen unity for the advancement of PGAP," said Bulawit, also an active touring pro before elected PGAP president last April.

"We want nothing in PGAP but to serve our pro players. We are not a rival of any corporation or organizers because our players need the tournaments for their career and livelihood, but this time we will make PGAP more active for the benefit of all members," Bulawit added during the Tabloids Organization in Philippine Sports, Inc. (TOPS) “Usapang Sports” Thursday at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

With him in the program sponsored by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Behrouz Persian Cuisine, and Pocari Sweat were PGAP Executive Secretary Elisa Villalba, tournament director Luigi Rubiano, tournament coordinator Luis Paraiso, consultant Darren Evangelista and Pasay City First Gentleman Edgardo “Egay” Rubiano, president of the Eduardo “Duay” Calixto Foundation, one of the beneficiaries of the said tournament.

Those expected to compete in the tournament include active PGAP members and touring pros like.

"We're happy that PGAP chose the Eduardo Calixto Foundation as one of the beneficiaries. It's also a great opportunity for us to be part of a program that aims to develop golf in the country, while being able to help our countrymen who are on the sidelines," said Rubiano, a well-known sports patron.

"We are grateful to have been given the opportunity to call on our good friends in politics and sports to support the tournament for the sake of our pro golfers as well as our poor countrymen," he said.

According to Villalba, low-ranked pro players as well as senior players will be given the opportunity to develop their skills and be assured of prizes even if they do not make it to the final day.

"We have a guaranteed prize for the seniors players and sa mga na-cut nang maaga, so they can still bring home something for their families," said Villalba.

Luigi Rubiano insisted that in addition to individual play, they plan to hold the pro-am and masters event at the same time to help amateurs as well as senior players who have been greatly affected by the cancellation of tournaments in the past two years due to COVID-19.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Enjoy the process, but be a sponge': Magic coach encourages Kai Sotto, other NBA Summer League bets

'Enjoy the process, but be a sponge': Magic coach encourages Kai Sotto, other NBA Summer League bets

By Alder Almo | 2 days ago
Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley dropped a piece of advice to Kai Sotto and the rest of their Summer League team rookies...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic, Swiatek win at Wimbledon as confetti-throwing protesters strike

Djokovic, Swiatek win at Wimbledon as confetti-throwing protesters strike

11 hours ago
Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek were in cruise control at Wimbledon, but confetti-throwing climate protesters and rain delays...
Sports
fbtw

Farewell to Big J’s No. 1 fan

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
Levi Castillo was known in the marketing industry as a guru, a self-made man whose creative mind opened new frontiers in product promotions and advertising campaigns.
Sports
fbtw
Orlando waives big man Bol Bol, but it won't boost Kai Sotto's Magic roster hopes

Orlando waives big man Bol Bol, but it won't boost Kai Sotto's Magic roster hopes

By Alder Almo | 1 day ago
The Orlando Magic have waived the versatile 7-foot-2 Bol Bol, the team announced on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).
Sports
fbtw
Red Warriors clobber Blue Eagles-B in UCBL Invitational cagefest

Red Warriors clobber Blue Eagles-B in UCBL Invitational cagefest

1 day ago
University of the East put on an explosive fourth quarter show to beat Ateneo Team B, 84-61, and take the solo lead in the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Paragua, Frayna set for tough FIDE World Cup campaign

Paragua, Frayna set for tough FIDE World Cup campaign

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Philippines’ Mark Paragua and Janelle Mae Frayna aim to pull off a surprise or two when they wade into battle in...
Sports
fbtw
Giannis Antetokounmpo possibly absent in Greece's FIBA World Cup campaign in Manila

Giannis Antetokounmpo possibly absent in Greece's FIBA World Cup campaign in Manila

By Alder Almo | 3 hours ago
Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status for the FIBA World Cup is in doubt after he underwent a cleanup procedure...
Sports
fbtw
Yair Rodriguez looks to grab Alex Volkanovski&rsquo;s flyweight belt in UFC 290

Yair Rodriguez looks to grab Alex Volkanovski’s flyweight belt in UFC 290

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
Yair Rodriguez knows that this is a career-defining fight.
Sports
fbtw
Philippine esports body expects more wins in World Championships, Asian Games

Philippine esports body expects more wins in World Championships, Asian Games

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
Sibol overall head coach Ralph Andrei "Leathergoods" Llabres and general manager Leo "Jab" Escutin believe that the national...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with