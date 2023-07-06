^

Brazil bounces back, clobbers Netherlands in VNL

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
July 6, 2023 | 3:50pm
Brazil bounces back, clobbers Netherlands in VNL
Brazil's Henrique Honorato tries to go through the Dutch defense.
VNL pool photo

Games Friday
(Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City)
11 a.m. – Poland vs Brazil
3 p.m. – Slovenia vs Italy
7 p.m. – Japan vs The Netherlands

MANILA, Philippines – Brazil, after a stumble against Italy, got back on track in flying colors by wiping out the Netherlands, 25-21, 25-15, 25-20, in the Day 3 of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) men’s tournament Week 3 Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The World No. 3 Brazilians unleashed a scattered onslaught and put the clamps down on World No. 1 spiker Nimir Abdel-Aziz to score a sweep in only one hour and 12 minutes of play and move to third spot in the final leg of the 16-team VNL preliminary phase.

Henrique Honorato and Lucas Saatkamp fired 10 points each to overshadow Abdel-Aziz, who settled for only eight points after waxing hot with 24 versus Canada, as Brazil improved to 7-3 behind leaders Japan (9-0) and the United States (8-1).

Brazil’s win, with help from Ricardo Lucarelli Souza (9) and Alan Souza (9), set the stage for a pivotal duel Friday against World No. 1 Poland that’s currently on its coattails at fourth place.

“We played well within our system, especially on defense. We tried to limit their strong attackers. They have the best (opposite) spiker in the world in Nimir,” said skipper and World No. 1 setter Bruno Mossa Rezende, who dished out 10 sets.

“And we made a great job blocking him. That was the main thing in this win.”

Brazil started flat in the Philippine leg of the VNL, which has vital implications in the playoff picture that will only send the top eight teams in the final round on July 19 to 24 in Poland, after succumbing to Italy in four sets, 23-25, 20-25, 25-15, 21-25.

But there was no denying the 2016 Olympic champions time around.

Brazil turned it up late in the first set, breaking away from an 18-all deadlock for a close 25-21 win. It was all Brazil from there on, building a 23-13 lead in the second and doubling up on the Netherlands in the third, 16-8, for the statement victory.

Wouter Ter Maat stepped up for the silenced Abdel-Aziz with 10 points to pace the World No. 10 Netherlands, which is clinging to No. 8 with a 5-5 card ahead of its gigantic battle today against unbeaten Japan.

