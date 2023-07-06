^

Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo possibly absent in Greece's FIBA World Cup campaign in Manila

Alder Almo - Philstar.com
July 6, 2023 | 1:26pm
Giannis Antetokounmpo possibly absent in Greece's FIBA World Cup campaign in Manila
Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.
Stacy Revere / Getty Images / AFP

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey – Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status for the FIBA World Cup is in doubt after he underwent a cleanup procedure in his left knee. 

"He had a routine surgery on his left knee, and it went great," newly hired Milwaukee coach Adrian Griffin told reporters on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time). "Everything went as planned, and we expect him back and ready to go in training camp."

The Bucks superstar took the procedure in New York two weeks ago to finally address the nagging left knee soreness which caused him to miss three games in November and five straight in January. Still, Antetokounmpo averaged 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game across 63 games for the Bucks this past season. A back injury also hampered him in the playoffs, which led to their first-round exit against eventual Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat.  

In his most recent post on Twitter, Antetokounmpo was seen wearing a full sleeve on his left leg. 

According to Dr. Evan Jeffries, a sports injury analyst and owner of the Evolving Motion Physical Therapy clinic in San Diego, California, a usual cleanup (arthroscopic surgery) takes around a 4-6 weeks recovery period. 

Based on this timeline, Antetokounmpo should be ready by the time Greece opens its World Cup campaign against Jordan on August 26. But the Greek star is considering skipping the world championships in Manila, Philippines. According to Antonis Kalkavouras of Gazzetta.gr, the Greek Basketball Federation is still waiting for Antetokounmpo’s final decision. 

His potential absence could throw a wrench in Greece’s bid to improve on its 11th finish in the 2019 tournament edition. It could also dampen the much-anticipated Greece-Team USA showdown on August 28 at the Mall of Asia Arena. 

Tickets for that doubleheader, which also pits New Zealand against Jordan in the curtain-raiser, are reportedly in high demand, with prices ranging from as low as P1,399 to P54,599. 

If Greece manages to advance to the Second Round, they will face the survivors from Group D, composed of Montenegro, Egypt, Mexico, and Lithuania.

NBA Training camp begins on September 23, three weeks after the FIBA World Cup. 

 

--

Alder Almo is a former senior sportswriter for Philstar.com and NBA.com Philippines. He is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey, and writes for the New York-based website Heavy.com.

FIBA

GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO

GREECE

NBA

WORLD CUP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Djokovic, Swiatek win at Wimbledon as confetti-throwing protesters strike

Djokovic, Swiatek win at Wimbledon as confetti-throwing protesters strike

8 hours ago
Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek were in cruise control at Wimbledon, but confetti-throwing climate protesters and rain delays...
Sports
fbtw

Farewell to Big J’s No. 1 fan

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
Levi Castillo was known in the marketing industry as a guru, a self-made man whose creative mind opened new frontiers in product promotions and advertising campaigns.
Sports
fbtw
Red Warriors clobber Blue Eagles-B in UCBL Invitational cagefest

Red Warriors clobber Blue Eagles-B in UCBL Invitational cagefest

21 hours ago
University of the East put on an explosive fourth quarter show to beat Ateneo Team B, 84-61, and take the solo lead in the...
Sports
fbtw
'Enjoy the process, but be a sponge': Magic coach encourages Kai Sotto, other NBA Summer League bets

'Enjoy the process, but be a sponge': Magic coach encourages Kai Sotto, other NBA Summer League bets

By Alder Almo | 2 days ago
Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley dropped a piece of advice to Kai Sotto and the rest of their Summer League team rookies...
Sports
fbtw

Knights lead Final 4 cast

14 hours ago
Farm Fresh-Letran clinched the top seed in the Manila Bankers Life-Pilipinas Super League 18-Under NCR Leg Final Four after defeating EZ Jersey-Doc Boleros, 92-68, last Monday at La Consolacion College Gymnasiu...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

PATAFA sees more bets to Paris

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association has high hopes two more Filipinos would follow the footsteps of world No.3 pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and qualify in next year’s Paris Olympics.
Sports
fbtw

Beard beefs up Filipinas roster

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Fil-Aussie defender Angie Beard, former member of the Australian team, is excited to complete the switch and help the Filipinas make a splash in the coming FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.
Sports
fbtw

Back to work for Gilas women

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
Gilas women’s head coach Pat Aquino is calling for practice on Monday, less than a week after arriving from Sydney where the team marked a breakthrough with a first-ever sixth place finish in Division A of...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz, Rybakina power into round 2

Alcaraz, Rybakina power into round 2

14 hours ago
World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and defending women’s champion Elena Rybakina got their Wimbledon bids off to winning starts...
Sports
fbtw
French stars Wemby, Parker share moment

French stars Wemby, Parker share moment

14 hours ago
NBA top draft pick Victor Wembanyama dined with former San Antonio star guard Tony Parker as he prepared for an expected Summer...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with