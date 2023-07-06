Giannis Antetokounmpo possibly absent in Greece's FIBA World Cup campaign in Manila

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey – Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status for the FIBA World Cup is in doubt after he underwent a cleanup procedure in his left knee.

"He had a routine surgery on his left knee, and it went great," newly hired Milwaukee coach Adrian Griffin told reporters on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time). "Everything went as planned, and we expect him back and ready to go in training camp."

The Bucks superstar took the procedure in New York two weeks ago to finally address the nagging left knee soreness which caused him to miss three games in November and five straight in January. Still, Antetokounmpo averaged 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game across 63 games for the Bucks this past season. A back injury also hampered him in the playoffs, which led to their first-round exit against eventual Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat.

In his most recent post on Twitter, Antetokounmpo was seen wearing a full sleeve on his left leg.

Just Like the good old days! A Ball, a hoop and some sun ???? pic.twitter.com/yYoHlTaaCr — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) July 4, 2023

According to Dr. Evan Jeffries, a sports injury analyst and owner of the Evolving Motion Physical Therapy clinic in San Diego, California, a usual cleanup (arthroscopic surgery) takes around a 4-6 weeks recovery period.

Based on this timeline, Antetokounmpo should be ready by the time Greece opens its World Cup campaign against Jordan on August 26. But the Greek star is considering skipping the world championships in Manila, Philippines. According to Antonis Kalkavouras of Gazzetta.gr, the Greek Basketball Federation is still waiting for Antetokounmpo’s final decision.

His potential absence could throw a wrench in Greece’s bid to improve on its 11th finish in the 2019 tournament edition. It could also dampen the much-anticipated Greece-Team USA showdown on August 28 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Tickets for that doubleheader, which also pits New Zealand against Jordan in the curtain-raiser, are reportedly in high demand, with prices ranging from as low as P1,399 to P54,599.

If Greece manages to advance to the Second Round, they will face the survivors from Group D, composed of Montenegro, Egypt, Mexico, and Lithuania.

NBA Training camp begins on September 23, three weeks after the FIBA World Cup.

Alder Almo is a former senior sportswriter for Philstar.com and NBA.com Philippines. He is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey, and writes for the New York-based website Heavy.com.