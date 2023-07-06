Yair Rodriguez looks to grab Alex Volkanovskiâ€™s flyweight belt in UFC 290

^

Yair Rodriguez looks to grab Alex Volkanovski’s flyweight belt in UFC 290

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
July 6, 2023 | 12:58pm
Yair Rodriguez
MANILA, Philippines – Yair Rodriguez knows that this is a career-defining fight.

On Sunday, July 9, Rodriguez, the interim UFC featherweight champion, will go up against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 290 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Rodriguez sports a record of 16-3-0 (with 1 no contest) while the champion Volkanovski is 25-2-0.

This will be life-changing for the winner as he gets a shot at a title and it could propel him to even greater heights.

“I am aware of that but I put it out of my head because you do not want to become overconfident,” said Rodriguez of the opportunity presented to him when he takes on the pound-for-pound king of the UFC.

“When you start believing the hype about what people say about you, then you are doomed,” he warned. “Alex has achieved his reputation because of his accomplishments.” 

In some way, Rodriguez, who hails from Mexico, was referring to his rather unpredictable moves. 

When asked if some of those moves are a result of watching or engaging in luchador wrestling, he laughed out loud.

“I love watching luchador wrestling,” he admitted. “But I do not practice what they do. Theirs is more of crazy athleticism to go with their skills. It is amazing though.” 

Rodriguez is now in his ninth year in the world’s top combat sports promotion. He attributes that to hard work and a laser-like focus on the goal of winning a championship.

“I have seen many people come and go in the UFC. The UFC likes winners. A losing streak here and you can be released. And if you don’t have many followers or a style of fighting they like, you will get released. They see all that. I am blessed to be a part of the UFC and to perform.”

Rodriguez is part of that recent wave of Mexican success that in addition to himself as interim featherweight champion, also boats of flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and women’s flyweight titlists Alexa Grasso. 

Our recent success has really helped put the UFC and the Mexican fighter in the spotlight. We are seeing positive developments in the Mexican MMA scene. It is good to be of inspiration. If and when we win, this will be a big thing for my country.”

UFC 290 will be televised live in the Philippines over the Premier Sports Channel on Sky and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application. The preliminary card begins at 8 a.m. with the main card at 10 a.m.

