Philippine esports body expects more wins in World Championships, Asian Games

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
July 6, 2023 | 12:07pm
Sibol general manager Leo "Jab" Escutin
MANILA, Philippines — Sibol overall head coach Ralph Andrei "Leathergoods" Llabres and general manager Leo "Jab" Escutin believe that the national esports team's "Taon Ng Tagumpay" campaign will continue, expecting that at least 80% of athletes competing in upcoming tournaments will win a medal.

During their first competition this year — the 32nd Southeast Asian Games — Sibol won medals in all esports titles they competed in, bringing home a total of six medals with two golds, one silver and three bronzes. The recent campaign was the best performance the team had since its debut in the 2019 edition of the biennial meet, wherein they won three golds, one silver and one bronze.

But the year is not over as Sibol will compete in three other tournaments — the World Esports Championships in Iasi, Romania next month, the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China in September, and the 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Thailand in November.

Both Llabres and Escutin shared their expectations on the coming tournaments during the press conference of the Philippine Esports Organization (PeSO)'s new headquarters with llabres, saying he foresees the team winning 80% of the events they’re part of in Romania.

"For Iasi, around 80, a little lower [than SEA Games].  There's no assurance na laging malalakas yung athletes natin. Sa atin kasi, magpapadala pa rin tayo ng athletes natin even in the games na di tayo malakas because we want to get experience and learn more para the next time mas ready na tayo," shared Llabres.

The upcoming World Esports Championship (WEC) will see SIBOL compete in four titles: Mobile Legends Bang Bang, Dota2, Tekken 7 and PUBG Mobile.

The sentiment was echoed by Escutin, who spoke about the coming Asian Games, which will feature seven titles: PUBG Mobile, Dota2, League of Legends, Dream Three Kingdom 2, Street fighter V, Arena of Valor and FIFA. Besides some of the titles, not too familiar with Filipinos, the wider range of competitors will give SIBOL a new challenge.

"The truth is [the Asian Games] is a new level for us. We know coming into the Asian Games, it's going to be a different ball game. These are different teams that we are competing against," said Escutin.

One such team is China's Dota2 roster, which features an all-star lineup made of members from different top squads of the Dota2 scene.

Escutin added: "One thing is sure, our goal is to plant our feet early in that arena and do everything we can to make sure our athletes get the support they need so they can perform at their best, whatever happens."

Sibol will next have its Mobile Legends and Dota2 teams flying to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to compete in the Asia WEC qualifiers from July 10-13.

