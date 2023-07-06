^

MPBL: Bacoor survives Muntinlupa; Iloilo, Makati triumph

Philstar.com
July 6, 2023 | 11:48am
MPBL: Bacoor survives Muntinlupa; Iloilo, Makati triumph
Michael Canete in action for Bacoor.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – The Bacoor Strikers withstood the Muntinlupa Cagers' final assault and prevailed, 74-73, on Wednesday to sustain their rise in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season elimination round at the Bacoor Strike Gym.

Muntinlupa threatened, 70-73, following seven straight points by John Louisse Delos Santos, but Michael Canete made the first of two charities with eight seconds left to ensure the Strikers' fourth straight win and a 15-2 record, good for the second spot in the 29-team tournament.

Pampanga sits at the top with a clean 16-0 slate while defending champion Nueva Ecija totes a 14-2 card.

Muntinlupa's Val Acuna drilled in a buzzer-beating triple to peg the final count in the game controlled by the Strikers, who led by as far as 62-45, from the start before the Cagers clawed their way back.

Jhan McHale Nermal paced Bacoor with 17 points and six rebounds, followed by Canete with 16 points plus seven rebounds, James Kwekuteye with 11 points plus nine rebounds, and Mark Yee with 10 points plus nine rebounds.

Muntinlupa, which tumbled to 10-7, got 17 points from Acuna, 11 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals from Delos Santos and 10 points plus eight rebounds from JP Sarao.

Makati played below par but still managed to beat Laguna, 72-67, while Iloilo nipped Sarangani, 100-98, in the opener.

The Makati OKBet Kings were powered to their 11th win in 17 starts by Billy Robles, who posted 18 points plus six rebounds and Rob Celiz, who tallied 11 points plus 12 rebounds.

Laguna slid to 3-15 despite the 30-point explosion of Paolo Pontejos.

Sarangani led at 98-97 following a five-point cluster by Jeff Viernes and could have increased it, but Jessie Saitanan bungled two free throws with 15 seconds left.

Shaquille Imperial then scored inside and Joshua Flores added a free throw to push Iloilo to a 7-11 card. The United Royals drew firepower from Flores with 31 points, laced by seven triples, homegrown Omar Larupay with 17 points plus 10 rebounds, Ryan Arambulo with 11 points and Imperial with 10.

The Marlins skidded to 8-10 despite five players scoring in twin digits. Reggz Gabat scored 16, Viernes 15, JP Cauilan 14, and Jefferson Comia and John Jordan Sta. Ana 11 each.

The MPBL goes to the Baliwag Star Arena on Thursday with a triple bill pitting Valenzuela against Nueva Ecija at 4 p.m., Negros against Zamboanga at 6 p.m., and Pampanga against Bulacan at 8 p.m.

