Knights lead Final 4 cast

MANILA, Philippines — Farm Fresh-Letran clinched the top seed in the Manila Bankers Life-Pilipinas Super League 18-Under NCR Leg Final Four after defeating EZ Jersey-Doc Boleros, 92-68, last Monday at La Consolacion College Gymnasium.

The Milkers finished the elimination round with an 8-1 record, with their only loss against Fin & Claw Grill on June 21 (83-88). Fin & Claw secured the second seed over Doc Boleros, despite both teams having identical 7-2 records.