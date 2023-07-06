Knights lead Final 4 cast
July 6, 2023 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Farm Fresh-Letran clinched the top seed in the Manila Bankers Life-Pilipinas Super League 18-Under NCR Leg Final Four after defeating EZ Jersey-Doc Boleros, 92-68, last Monday at La Consolacion College Gymnasium.
The Milkers finished the elimination round with an 8-1 record, with their only loss against Fin & Claw Grill on June 21 (83-88). Fin & Claw secured the second seed over Doc Boleros, despite both teams having identical 7-2 records.
