Dutchmen boost playoffs with crucial win

Nimir Abdel-Aziz of the Netherlands tries to penetrate the defense of Mathias Elser of Canada yesterday in their game at the MOA Arena.

MANILA, Philippines — The Netherlands hammered out a crucial 25-22, 25-22, 17-25, 25-18 win over Canada to stay in the thick of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) men’s tournament playoffs race yesterday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Skipper Nimir Abdel-Aziz unloaded 24 points on 22 hits and two aces to spearhead the attack for the Dutch, who fortified grip of the eighth spot at 5-4 in the final preliminary week of the 16-team world tilt.

The Netherlands, with Gjis Jorna (12) and Maarten Van Garderen (11) pumping in solid coverage, gained a little leeway from reigning champion France that has been struggling this year at ninth place (4-5).

From 16 of the top-ranked teams in the world, only eight will advance to the final round on July 19 to 24 in Poland with the Dutch, the world No. 10, making sure to stay in that picture behind a four-set triumph in one hour and 37 minutes.

“It’s really important. We know it’s really close in the battle for the seventh and eighth place so we needed this win to keep our hopes of qualifying to the finals,” said the 6-foot-7 Abdel-Aziz with Wessel Keemink providing the table for him with 18 sets.

The Netherlands drew first blood albeit in a close duel and snatched the pivotal second set behind the heroics of Abdel-Aziz, who scored three of the team’s last four points to flip a 21-22 deficit for a commanding 2-0 lead.

Canada punched back in the third set sparked by a 5-1 start for a resounding 25-17 win. But the Netherlands quickly regrouped and banked on a similar 5-1 start behind Abdel-Aziz and Gardaren to bring it home.

“We slowed down a little bit in the third set. That’s the main thing we needed to work out in the fourth set. We had to get the energy back and corrected our little mistakes,” added Abdel-Aziz as the Dutchmen brace for a gigantic collision with Brazil (6-3) today.

Ryan Joseph Sclater (20) and Nicholas Hoag (11) were the lone rangers for the Canadians, who got stuck at 14th place with a 2-7 card. Up next for the world No. 15 Canada is Italy (6-3).