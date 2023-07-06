Curtains rise for esports hub

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Esports Organization furthered its commitment to uplifting the esports industry in the country by opening its new headquarters at the LaunchPad in Mandaluyong City.

PeSO, joined by Jane Basas, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of MediaQuest Holdings, raised the curtains on its new headquarters at the TV5 Media Center on Tuesday in a momentous event for the organization and the entire Philippine esports scene.

“Opening a state-of-the-art esports office for the Philippine Esports Organization marks a significant milestone in the growth and recognition of esports in our country. It signifies our commitment to cultivating and nurturing a thriving esports ecosystem,” said Basas, who is also a board member of the federation.

“This dedicated space will serve as a hub for innovation, collaboration, and the development of our talented esports athletes. It reinforces the importance of providing a professional environment that supports their training, enhances their skills, and propels them to compete at the highest level on the global stage,” Basas added.

The facility features a “Championship Wall,” which pays tribute to Filipino esports athletes who won medals in the Southeast Asian Games and a meeting room equipped with state-of-the-art gaming laptops and peripherals.

Smart has been the leading supporter of esports in the Philippines and has backed the SIBOL national team since its inception in 2019.

As the Philippine esports scene continues to gain momentum, Basas believes that the opening of this cutting-edge facility signifies a bright future for the industry.

“With this state-of-the-art facility, we pave the way for the future of Philippine esports and demonstrate our belief in its immense potential to make a lasting impact in the world of competitive gaming.”