UE rips Ateneo B, San Sebastian drubs Olivarez

MANILA, Philippines — University of the East put on an explosive fourth-quarter show to beat Ateneo Team B, 84-61, and take the solo lead in the PG Flex Linoleum-UCBL Invitational Tournament yesterday at the SGS Gym in Quezon City.

Protecting a 54-46 lead at the end of the third quarter, the Warriors, starring Jack Cruz, Keian Spandonis and John Alcantara, came through with several offensive spurts to rip the game wide open en route to their second straight win in the seven-team pre-season tournament.

Cruz topscored for the Warriors of coach Jack Santiago with 21 points on top of eight rebounds and two assists while Spandonis had 15 points in just 12 minutes of play.

The Eagles, who slipped to 1-1, were paced by God’slove Nwabude with 13 points, 15 boards and five assists. Ateneo Team A is currently training abroad.

In Tuesday’s game, San Sebastian College-Recoletos nailed its second win in three games with a 95-79 drubbing of Olivarez College.