Sports

Saso all set for another major run

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 5, 2023 | 8:18pm
Yuka Saso of Japan hits a tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club on June 25, 2023 in Springfield, New Jersey.
Christian Petersen / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – While the best are all primed for another major chase, Yuka Saso will be doubly motivated when she sets out for the rich, star-studded US Women’s Open beginning Thursday (Friday, Manila time) at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California.

For one, the many-time former national team mainstay will be coming into the $10 million event fresh from a strong runner-up finish in the KPMG PGA Championship in New Jersey two weeks ago, barely missing forcing a sudden death as young Chinese Ruoning Yin banged in a clutch 15-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to score a major breakthrough.

The stirring victory likewise netted Yin, 20, a world No. 5 ranking.

Meantime, Saso, who gained 19 rungs to move to No. 24 in the world ranking, is also eager to redeem herself from missing the cut in last year’s edition of the LPGA Tour’s oldest major in North Carolina, one year after she made history by becoming the first Philippine-born golfer to win a US major championship.

The ICTSI-backed ace has since carried the Japanese flag across her name although the San Ildefonso, Bulacan native has reiterated she’d forever be proud to be a Filipino, even celebrating her historic feat with the Filipinos when she made a homecoming of sorts in Feb. 2022.

Although she had kind of struggled to score a follow-up to her major exploit, even in regular LPGA tournaments, her impressive final round performance in the KPMG Women’s PGA has put her back into the conversation leading to the Open week.

She drew an 8:50 a.m. start with Korean two-time major winner So Yeon Ryu and American amateur Anna Davis on No. 1 of the par-71 layout, seeking no less than a strong start in what promises to be a wild chase with the world’s best, including world No. 1 Jin Young Ko of Korea, No. 2 Nelly Korda of the US and No. 3 Lydia Ko of New Zealand, along with No. 4 Lilia Vu, No. 5 Yin and No. 6 and defending champion Minjee Lee of Australia.

Also in the fold are legends Annika Sorenstam of Sweden and 2014 US Women’s Open champion Michelle Wie-West, who will be making her farewell stint on the LPGA Tour.

With three-time major titlist Chun In-gee, also of Korea, Soresntam and Wie-West will tee off at 8:28 a.m. on No. 10, while Jin Young Ko, Korda and fellow American Lexi Thompson slug it out at 8:50 a.m., also at the backside.

A wave of first-timers are also vying in the 72-hole championship, including Japanese Miyu Yamashita and fellow LPGA of Japan Tour stars and sisters Chisato and Akie Iwai, Thais Jaravee Boonchant and Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, Kum Kang Park of Korea and Chinese Xiaowen Yin.

Dottie Ardina, whose campaign is also backed by the world’s leading port operator, is also in the stellar cast with the Filipina shotmaker set to slug it out with Bailey Tardy of the US and Korean amateur Kaili Xiao at 12:45 p.m. on No. 10, while American rookie sensation Rose Zhang tangles with Lydia Ko and two-time major champion Brooke Henderson of Canada at 2:35 p.m. on No. 1.

GOLF

YUKA SASO
