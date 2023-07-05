Arcilla, Olivarez advance to semis in Marawi Open tennis tilt

MANILA, Philippines – Top seed Johnny Arcilla and Eric Jed Olivarez racked up three straight victories each in their respective draws as they rolled into the semifinal round and stayed on course for another title face-off in the Marawi Open Tennis Championships at the Mindanao State University courts in Lanao del Sur Wednesday.

The many-time PCA Open champion Arcilla continued to flash top form and incredible strength and stamina as the 43-year-old multi-titled campaigner eased past Keyan Sarip, 6-1, 6-1 in the second round then ripped Francisco Santos, 6-0, 6-1, and Jeleardo Amazona, 6-4, 6-1, to set up a Final Four duel with Dave Mosqueda.

Ranked No. 16 in the 64-player field, Mosqueda also drew a first round bye, trounced Vicente Peralta, Jr., 6-1, 6-0, stunned fourth-ranked Eric Jay Tangub, 6-0, 6-1, then halted No. 11 Heinz Carbonilla, 6-1, 6-4, to earn a shot at a finals berth in the Group A tournament sponsored by Vice Gov. Mohammad Khalid Raki-In Adiong, the man at the helm of the host province’s youth development programs.

The second-ranked Olivarez, on the other hand, stepped up his drive for another crack at the crown after yielding to Arcilla, 3-6, 1-6, in the Lanao del Norte Open finals last week. He blasted Shalimar Aba-Conding, 6-1, 6-0; clobbered Rayyan Macaraob, 6-3, 6-0; and shut out Jude Ceniza, 6-0, 6-0.

But Olivarez will have his hands full against No. 3 Nilo Ledama in the semis as the latter likewise firmed up his own drive with a 7-5, 6-1 win over top junior Brice Baisa, before bundling out John Sonsona, 6-2, 7-5, and turning back No. 7 John David Velez, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, in the event also staged as part of Lanao del Sur’s 64th founding anniversary celebrations.

In junior play, Zamboanga, Sibugay’s Mark Palanas shocked top seed Vince Serna, 6-4, 7-6(7), while the second-ranked Baisa from Puerto Princesa dominated Aljun Tizon, 6-1, 6-0, to cruise into the semis of the 18-and-under side of the 10-day tournament serving as part of the country’s longest talent-search put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Evan Bacalso, meanwhile, upended last week’s Lanao del Norte junior winner Benedict Lim, 6-2, 6-0, to seal a Final Four encounter with Palanas, while Baisa, winner of a number of 16- and 18-U titles the last three months, will take on Al Rasheed Lucman, who also pulled off a 6-1, 6-1 reversal over third seed Kale Villamar.