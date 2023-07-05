^

Sports

Salem takes another crack at triathlon title in Bohol 5150

Philstar.com
July 5, 2023 | 11:38am
Salem takes another crack at triathlon title in Bohol 5150
Satar Salem.
Jun Mendoza

MANILA, Philippines – Lanao del Norte’s Satar Salem packed up his gear and headed to Bohol armed and ready for another shot at the overall championship in the Sun Life 5150 Triathlon, which unwraps Sunday at the Bellevue Resort on Panglao Island.

Like in last year’s edition of the event, which marked the return of the sport in full blast after the pandemic, the TRI SND Barracuda team spearhead braces for another feisty battle with a slew of rivals out to foil his back-to-back title bid and eager to fuel their respective drive in the 1.5km-swim, 40km-bike and 10km run distance event.

Though he failed to turn in a podium finish due to a minor lapse in the bike stage in the Alveo IRONMAN 70.3 in Davao City last March, Salem helped steer TRI SND Barracuda to the team championship that netted them the Tribu Maisugon title.

But the 27-year-old campaigner is all primed for a repeat in the blue-ribbon race set over an Olympic-style setup and put up by Sun Life Philippines in its continuing effort to help promote an active, healthy lifestyle among Filipinos.

The Bohol event also serves as the first of three 5150 races for the next three months organized by The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc. The sport will make a homecoming of sorts in the Bicol region after 12 years for the CamSur 5150 on August 6 while Dapitan City is pulling out all the stops to guarantee a successful hosting of a first-ever 5150 in Zamboanga del Norte on September 10.

For the second straight year, the Bohol 5150 is staged as part of the Sandugo Festival celebrations, a project of the Province of Bohol under Gov. Aris Aumentado.

Fierce duels are also seen in various age-group categories, from 15-19 to 65-69, both in the men’s and women’s sides.

Held side-by-side with Bohol 5150 is the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint, a 750m open-water swim, 20km bike ride and a 5km run race for beginners and those making a comeback to the sport or wanting to reach the IRONMAN level someday.

Also to be disputed are three titles (men’s, women’s and mixed) in relay competitions. For details, log on to http://www.goforgold.sunrisesprint.com/

Meanwhile, triathletes from 11 countries beef up the cast in the main event, including seven from Malaysia, four each from Australia and United Kingdom while France and the US have three bets each so far.

Backers of the event are Sun Life, Go For Gold, The Bellevue Resorts, Province of Bohol, Municipality of Dauis, Municipality of Panglao, Sandugo 2023, Rudy Project, Sante, Active, Manila Bulletin and Tempo.

SATAR SALEM

TRIATHLON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Enjoy the process, but be a sponge': Magic coach encourages Kai Sotto, other NBA Summer League bets

'Enjoy the process, but be a sponge': Magic coach encourages Kai Sotto, other NBA Summer League bets

By Alder Almo | 1 day ago
Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley dropped a piece of advice to Kai Sotto and the rest of their Summer League team rookies...
Sports
fbtw
Donaire confident to regain crown

Donaire confident to regain crown

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
There’s a planned motorcade for Nonito Donaire Jr. in Manila when he arrives a few days after his fight against Mexico’s...
Sports
fbtw
Magic re-sign big men, making things tougher for Kai Sotto even before NBA Summer League stint

Magic re-sign big men, making things tougher for Kai Sotto even before NBA Summer League stint

By Alder Almo | 3 days ago
Even before Kai Sotto could start his NBA push, the small opening got slimmer after the Magic brought back two of their big...
Sports
fbtw
Chino Trinidad bats for cockfighting

Chino Trinidad bats for cockfighting

21 hours ago
Chino Trinidad, a noted broadcaster and former commissioner of the Philippine Basketball League, has embarked on a new journey...
Sports
fbtw

Last team standing

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
Only one team is left standing with a perfect record in the PBA On Tour and while no championship is at stake, Magnolia is dead serious in preserving that zero. The Hotshots are now called the Chicken Timplados and...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Over 400 bets join Nutrition Depot-backed 'All Out Games'

Over 400 bets join Nutrition Depot-backed 'All Out Games'

By Dino Maragay | 3 hours ago
More than 400 participants will get to showcase their fitness and exercising prowess in the upcoming All Out Games 2023, a...
Sports
fbtw
Orlando waives big man Bol Bol, but it won't boost Kai Sotto's Magic roster hopes

Orlando waives big man Bol Bol, but it won't boost Kai Sotto's Magic roster hopes

By Alder Almo | 3 hours ago
The Orlando Magic have waived the versatile 7-foot-2 Bol Bol, the team announced on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).
Sports
fbtw
NBA introduces 'flopping' penalty

NBA introduces 'flopping' penalty

4 hours ago
The NBA said it will test an in-game penalty for flopping during the upcoming summer league.
Sports
fbtw
Kai begins grind with Magic

Kai begins grind with Magic

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Kai Sotto plunged into his first day of training with the Orlando Magic ahead of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada...
Sports
fbtw
Kings rule PBA 3x3 Season 3 opener

Kings rule PBA 3x3 Season 3 opener

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra rode on Donald Gumaru’s long bombs to squeak past San Miguel Beer in overtime, 19-17 and rule the kickoff...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with