Philippine esports body ushers in new era with opening of headquarters

MANILA — The Philippine Esports Organization (PeSO) has opened its headquarters at the Launchpad in Mandaluyong City Wednesday, ushering in a new chapter in its mission to make esports accessible for all and for the industry's continued growth in the country.

"The opening of our new headquarters is proof of the tremendous progress we have made, not just as an organization but Philippine esports as well. We look forward to using this new space to keep growing and winning the esports world for the Philippines," PeSO executive director Marlon Marcelo said in a statement.

The new headquarters is home to PeSO's Championship Wall, a mural dedicated to the hardship and passion of Sibol players since 2019. It will serve as a central hub that will further strengthen PeSO's engagement with members, facilitate partnerships, and enhance operations of country's the national esports team Sibol, which will representing the Philippines in the upcoming World Esports Championships in Iasi, Romania in August and the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China in September.

PeSO also announced the launch of its membership plans for the third quarter of this year, inviting interested organizations and individuals to join and contribute to the growth and development of esports in the country. The membership portal, accessible through PeSO's website, will provide a platform for collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and networking within the vibrant esports community.

Asked if the esports body is also planning to have an esports-specific venue or training grounds for their athletes, Marcelo said it is something they hope for.

"It's one of our visions [to have an esports venue and training grounds]. We're done with Phase One if you will, our athletes are gold medalists, we have our office. [Next is to] hopefully have International esports events in the Philippines. Who knows what can happen? Pero one step at a time. We want that kind of facility pero what kind of partnership that will entail is going to be another venue for us. Right now we are focusing on our upcoming tournaments, our National Grassroots Program, but who knows what will happen in the future," said Marcelo.