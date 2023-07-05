^

Pantoja looks to take flyweight belt from Moreno in UFC 290

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
July 5, 2023 | 10:54am
Pantoja looks to take flyweight belt from Moreno in UFC 290

MANILA, Philippines – How can one be 2-0 against another fighter, but heading into their biggest match-up — a trilogy of sorts since the first meeting was as in an exhibition match — be considered an underdog?

Such is life for Alexandre Pantoja against reigning UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno. 

The two will lock horns in the co-main event of UFC 290 slated Sunday, July 9 (10 a.m., Manila time), at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Pantoja (25-5-0) is 2-0 against Moreno (21-6-2). 

When the two first battled, Pantoja submitted Moreno via rear-naked choke in The Ultimate Fighter: Tournament of Champions on August 31, 2016.

The second meeting was in 2018 for UFC Fight Night: Maia vs. Usman, where Pantoja took a unanimous decision win. 

Pantoja has been 6-2 since that meeting while Moreno is 7-1 with two no contests. Furthermore, he is the current champion, having taken the belt from Deiveson Figueiredo in January of this year.

Oddsmakers, fight analysts and fellow MMA fighters give Moreno the edge in this explosive match-up. Some even point to the age difference. Pantoja, a Brazilian, is 33 years of age. Moreno is only 29.

“I am fine whether I am the underdog or the favorite,” parried Pantoja. “I don’t really care. The past is the past and today is different. And Brandon is a much better fighter since we last met. After all, he is the champion.”

“As for age. No, I don’t think it matters. Sometimes, it even comes down to one mistake, or one lucky punch.” 

Some even say this will go the distance. But we believe otherwise.

“I think so too. Someone is going to get knocked out,” theorized Pantoja.

Alex is heading into this numbered event with his last two fights ending up with him getting Performance of the Night bonuses. 

“It is definitely a nice build up to UFC 290. Your confidence is high. But you have to take the fight seriously. Whatever I have done before against him is in the past.

And yet, the two seem linked. Even if by happenstance. 

Pantoja is tied with Moreno and Joseph Benavidez for third most finishes in UFC flyweight division with six.

“It is merely coincidental,” he once more dispelled. “It means we are at the top of our games.”

Pantoja has been in the UFC for six years now and he is grateful to be in this situation when some only get one shot, two fights and they are gone. 

“Some are happy to get to the UFC, but me and others, we’re focused on winning. We want to make the most out of this opportunity.

And now, opportunity has come knocking. He has a chance to win a title. One he has not tasted since 2015 when he was with the AXS promotion.

All I can say is, I will give my best on Sunday. Nothing more than my best.”

UFC 290 will be televised live in the Philippines on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo streaming application. The early preliminary cards get underway at 6 a.m., with the preliminary matches scheduled for 8 a.m. 

The main card kicks off at 1 a.m. with Bo Nickal taking on Tresean Gore in a middleweight match. Other key bouts have Robert Whittaker and Dricus Du Plessis fight in a middleweight match, and the main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez.

