Over 400 bets join Nutrition Depot-backed 'All Out Games'

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
July 5, 2023 | 10:42am
MANILA, Philippines — More than 400 participants will get to showcase their fitness and exercising prowess in the upcoming All Out Games 2023, a functional fitness competition that promises an “electrifying” weekend from August 5 to 6 at The Filinvest Tent in Alabang, Muntinlupa.

The competition, organized by the famed Las Piñas-based functional fitness gym All Out Fitness, will feature 100 fitness enthusiasts competing individually and 300 as members of teams.

“All Out Games has become the biggest functional fitness event in the Philippines to date in terms of the final number of game day registrants,” All Out Fitness said in an email to Philstar.com.

Organizers said their event now enjoys the backing of Nutrition Depot, a reputable supplier of vitamins, sports supplements, vegan products and other snacks designed for workouts.

“Their [Nutrition Depot’s] tagline is 'Your Fitness Fuel', which makes them the perfect title sponsor for our competition,” said All Out Fitness, which is owned and operated by licensed functional fitness coach and multi-awarded competitor Martin Paulo Gonzales.

Participants will get the opportunity to strut their stuff in the following divisions: Bootcamp, Scaled, Masters 35+ Scaled, RX, RX Masters and 35+.

“We have adrenaline-pumping events that will surely enable both teams and individuals to put on a show,” organizers added.

The two-day competition likewise takes pride in being the first to be staged at The Filinvest Tent and feature all-male and all-female trio teams.

“It's going to be electric,” said All Out Fitness of the competition that counts Philstar.com as a media partner.

Organizers also emphasized the event’s goal, which is to unite the Philippine fitness community nationwide under one roof.

The event is likewise poised to be a major weekend attraction for athletes and spectators alike, complete with sponsors, and the presence of fitness apparel and food and drink vendors at the venue.

Competition spectatores are encouraged to cheer for their bets as they go for glory in the event billed as a showcase of athleticism and sportsmanship among the fitness community.

For more details about All Out Games, check out the competition’s official Facebook and Instagram accounts.

