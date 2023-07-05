^

Sports

Orlando waives big man Bol Bol, but it won't boost Kai Sotto's Magic roster hopes

Alder Almo - Philstar.com
July 5, 2023 | 9:57am
Orlando waives big man Bol Bol, but it won't boost Kai Sotto's Magic roster hopes
Bol Bol of the Orlando Magic passes the ball in the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on April 07, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Elsa / Getty Images / AFP

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey – The Orlando Magic have waived the versatile 7-foot-2 Bol Bol, the team announced on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time). 

But do not get your hopes high that the 7-foot-3 Kai Sotto will replace Bol in the Magic lineup. 

Bol, who is coming off a career season in Orlando, had agreed to push the June 30 deadline of his $2.2 million team option only to be waived a few days later. The former second-round pick was a casualty of the Magic’s roster crunch after they re-signed Mo Wagner, picked up Goga Bitadze’s team option, and added Joe Ingles to their frontcourt via free agency. 

After they dropped Bol, the Magic’s roster is now at the current league limit of 15, which includes their draft picks — Anthony Black and Jett Howard — and the injured Jonathan Isaac, whose $17.6 million salary for next season is partially guaranteed. Isaac had a season-ending adductor surgery in March, and his salary will be fully guaranteed by Jan. 10, 2024. 

The Magic’s frontcourt is stacked with starters Wendell Carter Jr. and last season’s Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero, plus the quartet of Wagner, Bitadze, Ingles and Chuma Okeke. It becomes more crowded when Isaac returns from his injury.

As it stands, Sotto’s chance to stay in Orlando is through a two-way contract.

Each team can carry three two-way players this season who can split time with the G League and the NBA. Currently, the Magic have only Kevon Harris on a two-way contract. 

But as an undrafted free agent, Sotto can be picked up by any team outside Orlando and signed to a standard contract. All he needs to do is stand out in the Summer League. 

Bol was a fan-favorite in Orlando last season as he finally got his shot after getting buried on the bench in Denver in his first three NBA seasons. The 44th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft took advantage of the opportunity given by Magic coach Jamahl Mosley. He wasted no time showing the versatility and agility for his size that made him a 4-star recruit out of high school. 

Bol averaged 9.1 points., 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.2 blocks in 21.5 minutes while shooting 54.6% from the floor for the Magic. He played 70 games, 27 more than the combined games he played across his first three seasons in the league. 

Bol started in 33 games, but his future in Orlando took a sharp turn when he was demoted to the bench and then completely out of the rotation toward the end of the season. 

 

--

Alder Almo is a former senior sportswriter for Philstar.com and NBA.com Philippines. He is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey, and writes for the New York-based website Heavy.com. 

MAGIC

NBA

ORLANDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Enjoy the process, but be a sponge': Magic coach encourages Kai Sotto, other NBA Summer League bets

'Enjoy the process, but be a sponge': Magic coach encourages Kai Sotto, other NBA Summer League bets

By Alder Almo | 1 day ago
Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley dropped a piece of advice to Kai Sotto and the rest of their Summer League team rookies...
Sports
fbtw
Donaire confident to regain crown

Donaire confident to regain crown

By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
There’s a planned motorcade for Nonito Donaire Jr. in Manila when he arrives a few days after his fight against Mexico’s...
Sports
fbtw
Magic re-sign big men, making things tougher for Kai Sotto even before NBA Summer League stint

Magic re-sign big men, making things tougher for Kai Sotto even before NBA Summer League stint

By Alder Almo | 2 days ago
Even before Kai Sotto could start his NBA push, the small opening got slimmer after the Magic brought back two of their big...
Sports
fbtw

Last team standing

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
Only one team is left standing with a perfect record in the PBA On Tour and while no championship is at stake, Magnolia is dead serious in preserving that zero. The Hotshots are now called the Chicken Timplados and...
Sports
fbtw
Chino Trinidad bats for cockfighting

Chino Trinidad bats for cockfighting

18 hours ago
Chino Trinidad, a noted broadcaster and former commissioner of the Philippine Basketball League, has embarked on a new journey...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Laro ng Lahi-Ifugao' to feature 5 combat sports

'Laro ng Lahi-Ifugao' to feature 5 combat sports

18 hours ago
Five major combat sports make up the coming Laro ng Lahi-Ifugao set in the municipality of Lagawe over the weekend.
Sports
fbtw
Playoff implications for Argentina-Serbia FIVB Nations League match

Playoff implications for Argentina-Serbia FIVB Nations League match

By Rick Olivares | 20 hours ago
With four matches remaining in the preliminary round of the 2023 FIVB Men’s Nation’s League, Argentina (sixth...
Sports
fbtw
New Philippine boxing chief targets Paris Olympic gold

New Philippine boxing chief targets Paris Olympic gold

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Win the Olympic gold. Deputy Speaker Robbie Puno has this as his ultimate objective when he was formally introduced to the...
Sports
fbtw
Lydia de Vega-Mercado statue eyed at Rizal Memorial oval

Lydia de Vega-Mercado statue eyed at Rizal Memorial oval

By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
Lydia de Vega-Mercado, one of the greatest athletes the Philippines has produced, will soon have her monument at the exact...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine badminton grassroots program returns

Philippine badminton grassroots program returns

21 hours ago
The Philippine Badminton Association (PBAD) announced the revival of its grassroots program after an extended hiatus.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with