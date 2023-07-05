Orlando waives big man Bol Bol, but it won't boost Kai Sotto's Magic roster hopes

Bol Bol of the Orlando Magic passes the ball in the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on April 07, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey – The Orlando Magic have waived the versatile 7-foot-2 Bol Bol, the team announced on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

But do not get your hopes high that the 7-foot-3 Kai Sotto will replace Bol in the Magic lineup.

Bol, who is coming off a career season in Orlando, had agreed to push the June 30 deadline of his $2.2 million team option only to be waived a few days later. The former second-round pick was a casualty of the Magic’s roster crunch after they re-signed Mo Wagner, picked up Goga Bitadze’s team option, and added Joe Ingles to their frontcourt via free agency.

After they dropped Bol, the Magic’s roster is now at the current league limit of 15, which includes their draft picks — Anthony Black and Jett Howard — and the injured Jonathan Isaac, whose $17.6 million salary for next season is partially guaranteed. Isaac had a season-ending adductor surgery in March, and his salary will be fully guaranteed by Jan. 10, 2024.

The Magic’s frontcourt is stacked with starters Wendell Carter Jr. and last season’s Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero, plus the quartet of Wagner, Bitadze, Ingles and Chuma Okeke. It becomes more crowded when Isaac returns from his injury.

As it stands, Sotto’s chance to stay in Orlando is through a two-way contract.

Each team can carry three two-way players this season who can split time with the G League and the NBA. Currently, the Magic have only Kevon Harris on a two-way contract.

But as an undrafted free agent, Sotto can be picked up by any team outside Orlando and signed to a standard contract. All he needs to do is stand out in the Summer League.

Bol was a fan-favorite in Orlando last season as he finally got his shot after getting buried on the bench in Denver in his first three NBA seasons. The 44th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft took advantage of the opportunity given by Magic coach Jamahl Mosley. He wasted no time showing the versatility and agility for his size that made him a 4-star recruit out of high school.

Bol averaged 9.1 points., 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.2 blocks in 21.5 minutes while shooting 54.6% from the floor for the Magic. He played 70 games, 27 more than the combined games he played across his first three seasons in the league.

Bol started in 33 games, but his future in Orlando took a sharp turn when he was demoted to the bench and then completely out of the rotation toward the end of the season.

Alder Almo is a former senior sportswriter for Philstar.com and NBA.com Philippines. He is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey, and writes for the New York-based website Heavy.com.