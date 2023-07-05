Kings rule PBA 3x3 Season 3 opener

MANILA, Philippines — Barangay Ginebra rode on Donald Gumaru’s long bombs to squeak past San Miguel Beer in overtime, 19-17 and rule the kickoff leg of the PBA 3x3 Season 3 yesterday at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

Gumaru rifled in eight points spiked by three two-pointers capped off by the golden bucket from deep that cleared the way to the Gin Kings’ perfect start in the new season.

Kim Aurin delivered a five-point, five-rebound, five-assist performance while Ralph Cu and Ralph Salcedo complemented Gumaru in the triumph worth P100,000.

It was Ginebra’s second leg win in the pro league with the same quartet delivering the franchise’s breakthrough previously in Leg 3 of the Season 2 Third Conference.

The Gin Kings, who topped Pool C with a 3-0 card Monday, sustained their charge in the KO rounds and hammered close victories over Pioneer, 19-16, and Terrafirma, 17-13, en route to the championship match.

“Composure ang naging key. From the first game to the last, tight lahat ng games namin at naging composed kami hanggang sa makahanap ng chance na manalo,” said Salcedo.

SMB’s Ken Bono, Marvin Lee. Chester Saldua and John Apacible took second place and P50,000.