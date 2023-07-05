^

Sports

Italians end slump vs Brazilians

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
July 5, 2023 | 12:00am
Yuri Romano showed the way with 20 points on 16 hits and four aces as the Italians, the world No. 4, finally scored one on the third-ranked Brazilians who had dealt them three straight losses in Olympic gold medal encounters.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Italy shrugged off a slow start to beat arch rival Brazil, 23-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-21, and fan its playoff hopes in the critical Week 3 of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) men’s tournament yesterday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Yuri Romano showed the way with 20 points on 16 hits and four aces as the Italians, the world No. 4, finally scored one on the third-ranked Brazilians who had dealt them three straight losses in Olympic gold medal encounters.

Romano drew ample support from Alessandro Michieletto (17) and Gianluca Galassi (12) as Daniele Lavia chipped in 10 points capped by an ace to finish off world No. 3 Brazil.

Italy climbed to 6-3 in the VNL, tying Brazil at fourth place as teams scramble in the final leg of the preliminary round here in the Philippines in chase of a Top-8 finish and qualification to the finals on July 19 to 24 in Poland.

“We’re very happy for this win. We need this in the standings. After losing the first set, we played well and won the next three. We’re very happy. It’s very important for our qualification,” said Romano as Italy eyes redemption this year after finishing No. 1 last year only to be booted out in the semifinals by reigning champion France.

The Brazilians beat the French last month but the former could not sustain the fire this time despite a hot start at 25-23 versus the Italians.

Henrique Dantas Nobrega Honorato (15), Ricardo Lucarelli Souza (11) and Flavio Resende Gualberto (10) put up a fight for Brazil, the 2021 VNL champion.














