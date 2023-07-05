^

Sports

Donaire confident to regain crown

Joaquin Henson - The Philippine Star
July 5, 2023 | 12:00am
Donaire confident to regain crown
Nonito Donaire.

MANILA, Philippines — There’s a planned motorcade for Nonito Donaire Jr. in Manila when he arrives a few days after his fight against Mexico’s Alejandro Santiago for the vacant WBC bantamweight title at the Chelsea Ballroom of the Cosmopolitan Hotel, Las Vegas on July 15, and it’s a sign of confidence that the Filipino Flash will bring home the belt that was once his.

Donaire, 40, recently spent three months in the country, mainly in Cebu to prepare for Santiago. It was difficult to find sparmates who approximate the 5-2 1/2 Santiago’s size in the US so the Las Vegas-based Donaire decided to set up camp in Cebu to work with Filipino fighters. The decision turned out to be what the doctor ordered. Aside from tough sparring, Donaire found a close ally in the Omega Boxing Stable. Now in Scottsdale, Arizona for the last few days of training before facing Santiago, Donaire is joined in camp by Omega coach Julius Erving (Dr. J) Junco and IBF No. 4 lightflyweight Christian Araneta.

Santiago, 27, turned pro in October 2012 when Donaire was 27 with a 30-1 record and had already won the IBF/IBO flyweight, interim WBA superflyweight, WBC/WBO bantamweight and WBO superbantamweight titles. The Tijuana fighter is unbeaten in 22 of his last 23 since 2015, the only stain a loss by majority decision to Gary Antonio Russell. His record is 27-3-5, with 14 KOs compared to Donaire’s 42-7, with 28 KOs. Santiago was decked by Hector Calixto in losing a six-round decision in 2013 but has never been stopped. In 2018, he held IBF superflyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas to a split draw in his only bid to win a world crown.

Donaire hasn’t fought since losing to Naoya Inoue on a second-round TKO in June last year and despite the layoff, has stayed in shape with his Spartan lifestyle. Two of his last four fights were against Inoue and both setbacks were clouded by distractions. But no excuses. Donaire isn’t the type to bellyache and his only focus at the moment is to regain the WBC throne.

NONITO DONAIRE JR.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chino Trinidad bats for cockfighting

Chino Trinidad bats for cockfighting

8 hours ago
Chino Trinidad, a noted broadcaster and former commissioner of the Philippine Basketball League, has embarked on a new journey...
Sports
fbtw
Magic re-sign big men, making things tougher for Kai Sotto even before NBA Summer League stint

Magic re-sign big men, making things tougher for Kai Sotto even before NBA Summer League stint

By Alder Almo | 2 days ago
Even before Kai Sotto could start his NBA push, the small opening got slimmer after the Magic brought back two of their big...
Sports
fbtw
'Laro ng Lahi-Ifugao' to feature 5 combat sports

'Laro ng Lahi-Ifugao' to feature 5 combat sports

9 hours ago
Five major combat sports make up the coming Laro ng Lahi-Ifugao set in the municipality of Lagawe over the weekend.
Sports
fbtw
'Enjoy the process, but be a sponge': Magic coach encourages Kai Sotto, other NBA Summer League bets

'Enjoy the process, but be a sponge': Magic coach encourages Kai Sotto, other NBA Summer League bets

By Alder Almo | 15 hours ago
Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley dropped a piece of advice to Kai Sotto and the rest of their Summer League team rookies...
Sports
fbtw
Akari acquires Fifi Sharma to boost future PVL campaign

Akari acquires Fifi Sharma to boost future PVL campaign

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Akari continued to collect building blocks for the future as it recently plucked a talented Fifi Sharma out of La Salle.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Djokovic lashes Cachin; Gauff, Williams bomb out

1 hour ago
Novak Djokovic launched his bid for an eighth Wimbledon title on Monday with a 40th successive win on Centre Court while American stars Coco Gauff and Venus Williams were knocked out.
Sports
fbtw

Last team standing

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 hour ago
Only one team is left standing with a perfect record in the PBA On Tour and while no championship is at stake, Magnolia is dead serious in preserving that zero. The Hotshots are now called the Chicken Timplados and...
Sports
fbtw
Italy edges Brazil to boost VNL playoff bid

Italy edges Brazil to boost VNL playoff bid

By John Bryan Ulanday | 6 hours ago
Italy shrugged off a slow start to beat archrival Brazil in a reverse sweep, 23-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-21, and fan its playoff...
Sports
fbtw
Playoff implications for Argentina-Serbia FIVB Nations League match

Playoff implications for Argentina-Serbia FIVB Nations League match

By Rick Olivares | 11 hours ago
With four matches remaining in the preliminary round of the 2023 FIVB Men’s Nation’s League, Argentina (sixth...
Sports
fbtw
New Philippine boxing chief targets Paris Olympic gold

New Philippine boxing chief targets Paris Olympic gold

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Win the Olympic gold. Deputy Speaker Robbie Puno has this as his ultimate objective when he was formally introduced to the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with