Last team standing

Only one team is left standing with a perfect record in the PBA On Tour and while no championship is at stake, Magnolia is dead serious in preserving that zero. The Hotshots are now called the Chicken Timplados and used to be known as the Pambansang Manok. Whatever the tag, Magnolia has gained a reputation as a title contender through the years or from when the franchise made its PBA debut as the Purefoods Hotdogs in 1988.

But it’s been nine straight conferences since Magnolia won a conference. During that stretch, the team advanced to five semifinals and two finals. The last title that Magnolia bagged was the Governors’ Cup championship in 2017-18, coach Chito Victolero’s first and only trophy with the team. Victolero, 47, is overdue for a repeat and from every indication, it’s coming soon.

Last season, Magnolia made it to the semis of the Philippine and Commissioner’s Cups. In the Governors’ Cup, Magnolia closed out the elims deadlocked with Meralco and NLEX at fourth then lost to the Bolts in the quarters. Magnolia got a measure of revenge when the Hotshots crushed Meralco, 121-101, last Sunday. It was the Hotshots’ seventh straight win On Tour even as Calvin Abueva has yet to play. Abueva is set to return to action against San Miguel Beer at the Ynares Pasig on Sunday. Magnolia’s other remaining games are against Rain or Shine in Dumaguete on July 15, Phoenix at Filoil EcoOil on July 23 and Terrafirma also at Filoil EcoOil on July 26.

During the offseason, Victolero traded for Abu Tratter and Dave Murrell, giving up Adrian Wong and Keith Zaldivar and elevated Joseph Eriobu from Purefoods’ 3x3 roster. Eriobu, a second round draft pick in 2016, had previously played for Mahindra, Phoenix and Blackwater and also had a stint with Hong Kong, where he was born, in the ABL before trying his luck in 3x3. Eriobu was on the Philippine men’s 3x3 team that took the silver at the SEA Games this year and at 31, is proving himself to be a major contributor On Tour. He’s still on Purefoods’ 3x3 roster but it looks like he’s focusing on 5-on-5 at the moment.

Eriobu isn’t Magnolia’s only On Tour revelation. James Laput, a 6-10 center, has emerged to be a major force, graduating from project status. He’s averaging 12.3 points and 11 rebounds, starting in six of seven outings. Jerrick Ahanmisi has started only once but has scored in double figures in every game. Jed Mendoza, who wears No. 65 because he was the 65th and last overall pick in the 2021 draft, is averaging nine points in a talent-laden backcourt. Paul Lee, Jio Jalalon, Mark Barroca, Jackson Corpuz and Rome de la Rosa, meanwhile, remain Victolero’s core of reliables. Ian Sangalang has played only three games and is still in the process of recovering from a thyroid issue. Aris Dionisio scored 12 points as a starter in the first contest but has since sat out. Tratter and Murrell are delivering quality minutes and Rafi Reavis, 45, is showing he can still hold his own in the middle. When the next PBA season opens in October, expect Magnolia to be back in the thick of championship contention.