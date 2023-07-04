Playoff implications for Argentina-Serbia FIVB Nations League match

MANILA, Philippines – With four matches remaining in the preliminary round of the 2023 FIVB Men’s Nation’s League, Argentina (sixth spot, 5-3) would like to solidify their spot in the final round when they take on Serbia (ninth, 4-4) Wednesday, July 5 in Anaheim, California.

Serbia is on the outside looking in and they need a win to leapfrog over idle Netherlands, which although sports the same 4-4 record, has accrued 14 points to won-sets as opposed to the 11 points of the former.

Argentina is led by Luciano Palonsky, who has scored 120 points in the competition, and Agustin Loser, who has tallied 93 points and is the team’s best blocker with 21 blocks.

Serbia has the high scoring duo of Drazen Luburic (131 points) and Miran Kujundzic 110 points). On defense, the team has Petar Krsmanovic and Aleksandar Nedeljkovic, who between the two of them have 37 block points.

The problem for the Serbs is performing when they need to.

Another huge game with playoff implications — also on the same day and in the same location — is the Iran-France tussle.

Both nations need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. France is at 10th place with a mediocre 3-5 slate with Iran at 11th with a 2-6 win-loss record.

Matches are televised live in the Philippines on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application.

Argentina-Serbia is at 4 a.m. Manila time with Iran-France at 7:30 a.m.

Over in Manila at the Mall of Arena for Pool 6 play Wednesday, Canada takes on the Netherlands at 3 p.m., and Poland collides with Slovenia at 7 p.m.