^

Sports

Playoff implications for Argentina-Serbia FIVB Nations League match

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
July 4, 2023 | 2:36pm
Playoff implications for Argentina-Serbia FIVB Nations League match

MANILA, Philippines – With four matches remaining in the preliminary round of the 2023 FIVB Men’s Nation’s League, Argentina (sixth spot, 5-3) would like to solidify their spot in the final round when they take on Serbia (ninth, 4-4) Wednesday, July 5 in Anaheim, California.

Serbia is on the outside looking in and they need a win to leapfrog over idle Netherlands, which although sports the same 4-4 record, has accrued 14 points to won-sets as opposed to the 11 points of the former. 

Argentina is led by Luciano Palonsky, who has scored 120 points in the competition, and Agustin Loser, who has tallied 93 points and is the team’s best blocker with 21 blocks. 

Serbia has the high scoring duo of Drazen Luburic (131 points) and Miran Kujundzic 110 points). On defense, the team has Petar Krsmanovic and Aleksandar Nedeljkovic, who between the two of them have 37 block points.  

The problem for the Serbs is performing when they need to. 

Another huge game with playoff implications — also on the same day and in the same location — is the Iran-France tussle.

Both nations need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. France is at 10th place with a mediocre 3-5 slate with Iran at 11th with a 2-6 win-loss record.

Matches are televised live in the Philippines on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application. 

Argentina-Serbia is at 4 a.m. Manila time with Iran-France at 7:30 a.m.

Over in Manila at the Mall of Arena for Pool 6 play Wednesday, Canada takes on the Netherlands at 3 p.m., and Poland collides with Slovenia at 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Magic re-sign big men, making things tougher for Kai Sotto even before NBA Summer League stint

Magic re-sign big men, making things tougher for Kai Sotto even before NBA Summer League stint

By Alder Almo | 2 days ago
Even before Kai Sotto could start his NBA push, the small opening got slimmer after the Magic brought back two of their big...
Sports
fbtw
Brazilian coach replaces Almadro at Ateneo

Brazilian coach replaces Almadro at Ateneo

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Ateneo will have a new women’s volleyball team head coach after missing the Final Four for the first time in 14 ye...
Sports
fbtw
Akari acquires Fifi Sharma to boost future PVL campaign

Akari acquires Fifi Sharma to boost future PVL campaign

By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
Akari continued to collect building blocks for the future as it recently plucked a talented Fifi Sharma out of La Salle.
Sports
fbtw
Brazilian coach replaces Almadro as Ateneo women&rsquo;s volley team mentor

Brazilian coach replaces Almadro as Ateneo women’s volley team mentor

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Ateneo will have a new women's volleyball team head coach after missing the Final Four for the first time in 14 years.
Sports
fbtw
Neymar fined $3.3M for building lake at mansion

Neymar fined $3.3M for building lake at mansion

6 hours ago
A prosecutor in Brazil fined soccer star Neymar 16 million reais ($3.3 million) for building a lake at his mansion on the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
FIBA World Cup official merchandise now available online&nbsp;

FIBA World Cup official merchandise now available online 

3 hours ago
The official FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 merchandise is now available, featuring designs that represent the pride of the...
Sports
fbtw
Tiger Woods says he never saw LIV-PGA talking points from lawsuit

Tiger Woods says he never saw LIV-PGA talking points from lawsuit

3 hours ago
Tiger Woods says he never saw purported prepared comments for him to deliver last year at a players meeting, documents involved...
Sports
fbtw
Icon Golf and Sports store opens in Clark

Icon Golf and Sports store opens in Clark

4 hours ago
A one-stop sports shop recently opened its doors at a mall in Angeles City, Pampanga.
Sports
fbtw
VCT Ascensions: NAOS Esports tops group stages, enters playoffs

VCT Ascensions: NAOS Esports tops group stages, enters playoffs

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
NAOS Esports has emerged on top of Group Alpha after a 3-1 record in the group stages of the Valorant Challengers Tour (VCT)...
Sports
fbtw
FIBA World Cup games available for steaming via Smart's &lsquo;Gilas Power'&nbsp;

FIBA World Cup games available for steaming via Smart's ‘Gilas Power' 

4 hours ago
In a bid to make the FIBA World Cup accessible to Filipino hoops fans, Smart has unveiled a special data service package that...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with