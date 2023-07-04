^

Sports

New Philippine boxing chief targets Paris Olympic gold

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 4, 2023 | 2:29pm
New Philippine boxing chief targets Paris Olympic gold
Newly minted president of the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) Congressman Robbie Puno (1st District, Antipolo) and ABAP chairman Ricky Vargas pose with Southeast Asian Games boxing medal winners, led by gold medalists Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio, and their coaches during a welcome luncheon for Puno at Teachers Camp in Baguio City last Saturday. Also in attendance are MVP Sports Foundation officials Jude Turcuato, Maita David and Art Aro, and ABAP secretary-general Marcus Manalo (right) and executive assistant to the president Karina Picson.
ABAP

MANILA, Philippines – Win the Olympic gold.

Deputy Speaker Robbie Puno has this as his ultimate objective when he was formally introduced to the national team as the new Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines president after succeeding the late Ed Picson.

“Our goal is to make it to the Olympics via the Asian qualifying events, and win the gold in Paris,” said Puno.

“At kasama na rin sa pangarap natin na magwagi ng ginto sa Olympics ay ang mai-angat ang buhay ng ating mga boksingero at nang kanilang mga pamilya,” he added.

Puno, who is concurrent vice chair of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas and an instrumental figure in the passage of House bills that naturalized Marcus Douthit, Andray Blatche, Angelo Kouame and Justin Brownlee, was introduced by Ricky Vargas, a former ABAP chief himself.

Tokyo Games silver medalists Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam were also in attendance along with national coach Pat Gaspi, ABAP secretary-general Marcus Manalo and executive assistant to the president Karina Picson.

Puno’s wife, Chiqui Roa-Puno, a former legislator and respective television host, and son, Nick, were also present.

Puno said he is a big fan of Muhammad Ali and Manny Pacquiao.

“I’ve loved watching Ali since and, of course, I’ve also been a fan of our very own Manny Pacquiao,” he said.

Puno then joined by Vargas, MVP Sports Foundation officials Jude Turcuato, Maita David and Art Aro in handing over incentives to boxing medalists in the recent Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh.

The Philippines took home four gold medals, five silvers and one bronze. 

Vargas, also the chairman of the Philippine Basketball Association and vice president of SBP, provided some explanation for Puno’s appointment.

“Sa sports kasi, especially kami sa basketball, oftentimes, we call on Congressman Robbie to help us resolve certain issues; he has been our go-to guy in basketball,” said Vargas. 

“E medyo nainggit naman kami dito sa boxing, kaya ginawa na rin namin siyang go-to guy ng ABAP. Isa pa, he’s a very good family man, a very loving family man. And here at ABAP, we’re one big family so he’s the perfect choice to head it.”

Vargas spoke of the Olympic Games next year as being on its “fourth cycle” since 2009 when ABAP calculated it would take that much time before it strikes gold.

“Sinabi namin noon, on the fourth cycle of the Olympics, mananalo tayo nang gold,” said Vargas addressing the boxers.

“Yan ang cycle na pinaka-importante, at yan ang cycle ngayon. That’s why the Asian Games [in September] is so important kasi don ka magka-qualify. At kaya nating gawin ito.”

ABAP

BOXING

ROBBIE PUNO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Magic re-sign big men, making things tougher for Kai Sotto even before NBA Summer League stint

Magic re-sign big men, making things tougher for Kai Sotto even before NBA Summer League stint

By Alder Almo | 2 days ago
Even before Kai Sotto could start his NBA push, the small opening got slimmer after the Magic brought back two of their big...
Sports
fbtw
Brazilian coach replaces Almadro at Ateneo

Brazilian coach replaces Almadro at Ateneo

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Ateneo will have a new women’s volleyball team head coach after missing the Final Four for the first time in 14 ye...
Sports
fbtw
Akari acquires Fifi Sharma to boost future PVL campaign

Akari acquires Fifi Sharma to boost future PVL campaign

By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
Akari continued to collect building blocks for the future as it recently plucked a talented Fifi Sharma out of La Salle.
Sports
fbtw
Brazilian coach replaces Almadro as Ateneo women&rsquo;s volley team mentor

Brazilian coach replaces Almadro as Ateneo women’s volley team mentor

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Ateneo will have a new women's volleyball team head coach after missing the Final Four for the first time in 14 years.
Sports
fbtw

Chip off old blocks

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
It’s not widely known that newly-elected Philippine Swimming Inc. president Michael (Miko) Vargas is PBA/ABAP chairman and former POC president Ricky Vargas’ son. And Vargas’ great-grandfather was...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tiger Woods says he never saw LIV-PGA talking points from lawsuit

Tiger Woods says he never saw LIV-PGA talking points from lawsuit

2 hours ago
Tiger Woods says he never saw purported prepared comments for him to deliver last year at a players meeting, documents involved...
Sports
fbtw
Icon Golf and Sports store opens in Clark

Icon Golf and Sports store opens in Clark

2 hours ago
A one-stop sports shop recently opened its doors at a mall in Angeles City, Pampanga.
Sports
fbtw
VCT Ascensions: NAOS Esports tops group stages, enters playoffs

VCT Ascensions: NAOS Esports tops group stages, enters playoffs

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
NAOS Esports has emerged on top of Group Alpha after a 3-1 record in the group stages of the Valorant Challengers Tour (VCT)...
Sports
fbtw
FIBA World Cup games available for steaming via Smart's &lsquo;Gilas Power'&nbsp;

FIBA World Cup games available for steaming via Smart's ‘Gilas Power' 

3 hours ago
In a bid to make the FIBA World Cup accessible to Filipino hoops fans, Smart has unveiled a special data service package that...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Pasay repels Imus as San Juan, Batangas chalk up wins

MPBL: Pasay repels Imus as San Juan, Batangas chalk up wins

3 hours ago
Pasay met stiff resistance from Imus before prevailing, 74-68, on Monday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with