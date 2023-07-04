New Philippine boxing chief targets Paris Olympic gold

Newly minted president of the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) Congressman Robbie Puno (1st District, Antipolo) and ABAP chairman Ricky Vargas pose with Southeast Asian Games boxing medal winners, led by gold medalists Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio, and their coaches during a welcome luncheon for Puno at Teachers Camp in Baguio City last Saturday. Also in attendance are MVP Sports Foundation officials Jude Turcuato, Maita David and Art Aro, and ABAP secretary-general Marcus Manalo (right) and executive assistant to the president Karina Picson.

MANILA, Philippines – Win the Olympic gold.

Deputy Speaker Robbie Puno has this as his ultimate objective when he was formally introduced to the national team as the new Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines president after succeeding the late Ed Picson.

“Our goal is to make it to the Olympics via the Asian qualifying events, and win the gold in Paris,” said Puno.

“At kasama na rin sa pangarap natin na magwagi ng ginto sa Olympics ay ang mai-angat ang buhay ng ating mga boksingero at nang kanilang mga pamilya,” he added.

Puno, who is concurrent vice chair of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas and an instrumental figure in the passage of House bills that naturalized Marcus Douthit, Andray Blatche, Angelo Kouame and Justin Brownlee, was introduced by Ricky Vargas, a former ABAP chief himself.

Tokyo Games silver medalists Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam were also in attendance along with national coach Pat Gaspi, ABAP secretary-general Marcus Manalo and executive assistant to the president Karina Picson.

Puno’s wife, Chiqui Roa-Puno, a former legislator and respective television host, and son, Nick, were also present.

Puno said he is a big fan of Muhammad Ali and Manny Pacquiao.

“I’ve loved watching Ali since and, of course, I’ve also been a fan of our very own Manny Pacquiao,” he said.

Puno then joined by Vargas, MVP Sports Foundation officials Jude Turcuato, Maita David and Art Aro in handing over incentives to boxing medalists in the recent Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh.

The Philippines took home four gold medals, five silvers and one bronze.

Vargas, also the chairman of the Philippine Basketball Association and vice president of SBP, provided some explanation for Puno’s appointment.

“Sa sports kasi, especially kami sa basketball, oftentimes, we call on Congressman Robbie to help us resolve certain issues; he has been our go-to guy in basketball,” said Vargas.

“E medyo nainggit naman kami dito sa boxing, kaya ginawa na rin namin siyang go-to guy ng ABAP. Isa pa, he’s a very good family man, a very loving family man. And here at ABAP, we’re one big family so he’s the perfect choice to head it.”

Vargas spoke of the Olympic Games next year as being on its “fourth cycle” since 2009 when ABAP calculated it would take that much time before it strikes gold.

“Sinabi namin noon, on the fourth cycle of the Olympics, mananalo tayo nang gold,” said Vargas addressing the boxers.

“Yan ang cycle na pinaka-importante, at yan ang cycle ngayon. That’s why the Asian Games [in September] is so important kasi don ka magka-qualify. At kaya nating gawin ito.”