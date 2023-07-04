^

Sports

Icon Golf and Sports store opens in Clark

Philstar.com
July 4, 2023 | 12:24pm
Icon Golf and Sports store opens in Clark
From left: Asiatraders Corp. president Manuel Tan, Angeles City Government Satellite Office officer-in-charge Rafael Lazatin Angeles, Asiatraders Corp. vice president John Christopher Tan, Dynamic Sports Corp. managing director Liza Tang-Yuquico and Asiatraders Corp. director Margaret Tan.

MANILA, Philippines – A one-stop sports shop recently opened its doors at a mall in Angeles City, Pampanga.

The Icon Golf and Sports is now operational at the Clark Cityfront Mall in Clark Freeport Zone, Angeles City, Pampanga. Asiatraders Corporation, a leading distributor and retailer of multi-brand sports equipment, apparel, gear and accessories in the Philippines, unveiled the store last June 30.

Gracing the store’s opening are Asiatraders Corp. president Manuel Tan, Angeles City Government Satellite Office officer-in-charge Rafael Lazatin Angeles, Asiatraders Corp. vice president John Christopher Tan, Dynamic Sports Corp. managing director Liza Tang-Yuquico and Asiatraders Corp. director Margaret Tan.

SPORTS

SPORTS EQUIPMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Magic re-sign big men, making things tougher for Kai Sotto even before NBA Summer League stint

Magic re-sign big men, making things tougher for Kai Sotto even before NBA Summer League stint

By Alder Almo | 2 days ago
Even before Kai Sotto could start his NBA push, the small opening got slimmer after the Magic brought back two of their big...
Sports
fbtw
Akari acquires Fifi Sharma to boost future PVL campaign

Akari acquires Fifi Sharma to boost future PVL campaign

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Akari continued to collect building blocks for the future as it recently plucked a talented Fifi Sharma out of La Salle.
Sports
fbtw
Brazilian coach replaces Almadro at Ateneo

Brazilian coach replaces Almadro at Ateneo

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Ateneo will have a new women’s volleyball team head coach after missing the Final Four for the first time in 14 ye...
Sports
fbtw
Brazilian coach replaces Almadro as Ateneo women&rsquo;s volley team mentor

Brazilian coach replaces Almadro as Ateneo women’s volley team mentor

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Ateneo will have a new women's volleyball team head coach after missing the Final Four for the first time in 14 years.
Sports
fbtw

Chip off old blocks

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
It’s not widely known that newly-elected Philippine Swimming Inc. president Michael (Miko) Vargas is PBA/ABAP chairman and former POC president Ricky Vargas’ son. And Vargas’ great-grandfather was...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Icon Golf and Sports store opens in Clark

Icon Golf and Sports store opens in Clark

1 hour ago
A one-stop sports shop recently opened its doors at a mall in Angeles City, Pampanga.
Sports
fbtw
FIBA World Cup games available for steaming via Smart's &lsquo;Gilas Power'&nbsp;

FIBA World Cup games available for steaming via Smart's ‘Gilas Power' 

1 hour ago
In a bid to make the FIBA World Cup accessible to Filipino hoops fans, Smart has unveiled a special data service package that...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Pasay repels Imus as San Juan, Batangas chalk up wins

MPBL: Pasay repels Imus as San Juan, Batangas chalk up wins

2 hours ago
Pasay met stiff resistance from Imus before prevailing, 74-68, on Monday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Neymar fined $3.3M for building lake at mansion

Neymar fined $3.3M for building lake at mansion

3 hours ago
A prosecutor in Brazil fined soccer star Neymar 16 million reais ($3.3 million) for building a lake at his mansion on the...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic shines at 'holy grail' Wimbledon as Gauff, Venus crash

Djokovic shines at 'holy grail' Wimbledon as Gauff, Venus crash

3 hours ago
Novak Djokovic launched his bid for an eighth Wimbledon title on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) with a 40th successive win...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with