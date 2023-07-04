Icon Golf and Sports store opens in Clark

MANILA, Philippines – A one-stop sports shop recently opened its doors at a mall in Angeles City, Pampanga.

The Icon Golf and Sports is now operational at the Clark Cityfront Mall in Clark Freeport Zone, Angeles City, Pampanga. Asiatraders Corporation, a leading distributor and retailer of multi-brand sports equipment, apparel, gear and accessories in the Philippines, unveiled the store last June 30.

Gracing the store’s opening are Asiatraders Corp. president Manuel Tan, Angeles City Government Satellite Office officer-in-charge Rafael Lazatin Angeles, Asiatraders Corp. vice president John Christopher Tan, Dynamic Sports Corp. managing director Liza Tang-Yuquico and Asiatraders Corp. director Margaret Tan.