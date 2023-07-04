FIBA World Cup games available for steaming via Smart's â€˜Gilas Power'Â 

^

Sports

FIBA World Cup games available for steaming via Smart's ‘Gilas Power' 

July 4, 2023 | 11:50am
From left: Gilas Pilipinas standouts Roger Pogoy, Dwight Ramos and Scottie Thompson
Smart

MANILA, Philippines – In a bid to make the FIBA World Cup accessible to Filipino hoops fans, Smart has unveiled a special data service package that would enable the streaming of games.

Smart’s “Gilas Power 399” will allow subscribers to watch FIBA World Cup matches live on the Smart LiveStream App, along with enjoying other services.

In a news release, the telecommunications network reiterated its commitment to cover the premier basketball showcase slated in Manila from August 25 to September 10.

“Basketball fans can count on Smart to cover all their streaming needs and daily online activities — from following their favorite stars, on social media, keeping abreast with the latest FIBA updates, and reliving the best FIBA World Cup games on the Smart LiveStream App anytime and anywhere,” Smart said.

According to Smart, Gilas Power 399 comes with a total of 78 GB worth of data, consisting of 48 GB for all sites and apps (18 GB plus 1 GB per day for 30 days) plus 30 GB for Smart LiveStream App (1 GB per day for 30 days) for only P399.

With 78 GB data, Gilas Power 399 pays tribute to 1978 — the year when the Philippines first played host to the prestigious tournament then known as the FIBA World Championships.

Smart Prepaid subscribers can register to Gilas Power 399 exclusively via the GigaLife App and the Maya App for a limited time only.

Own a piece of FIBA history

Smart will also enable fans to own a piece of FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 history with the upcoming launch of limited-edition Gilas Load Cards featuring some of the country’s best Gilas players.

Soon to be available at the Smart Online Store, select Smart Stores, and accredited retailers nationwide, the iconic and collectible Gilas Load Cards showcase masterpieces from no less than “Mr. Hoops” himself, Pinoy basketball artist and advocate Mike Swift, who made headlines worldwide in 2020 for his massive art tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant at the Tenement Court in Taguig City.

Know more about Smart Prepaid’s Gilas Power 399 and other data-packed offers at https://smrt.ph/gilasfb.

