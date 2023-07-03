Brazilian coach replaces Almadro as Ateneo womenâ€™s volley team mentor

Brazilian coach replaces Almadro as Ateneo women’s volley team mentor

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo will have a new women's volleyball team head coach after missing the Final Four for the first time in 14 years.

In a major offseason development, the Blue Eagles on Monday appointed Brazilian mentor Sergio Veloso to call the shots starting in Season 86 later this year, replacing seasoned coach Oliver Almadro.

Veloso, also the Philippine men's volleyball team head coach, already paid a courtesy call to the university officials along with new juniors (both girls and boys) head coach Babes Castillo.

"Coach Sergio takes over the head coach role for the Women’s Volleyball Team and brings with him more than 37 years of successfully forming programs and coaching young and professional volleyball players in Brazil, Maldives, and Bahrain," said the school in a statement.

"His championship experience as well as expertise in technical skills analysis and strategic planning will help the team prepare for their upcoming tournaments."

Veloso will inherit a young Blue Eagles squad following the departure of star spiker Faith Nisperos, who's already in the PVL with Akari.

Ateneo, under Almadro since 2019, won the UAAP women's volleyball title in Season 81 but had a Final Four exit in Season 84 then a dismal 4-10 slate in Season 85 to miss the playoffs for the first time since Season 71.